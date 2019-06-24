Ingenico Improves Patient Safety with Solutions for Healthcare Settings Leveraging Antimicrobial Product Protection

ATLANTA, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless payment, announced the introduction of the industry's first payment solutions with antimicrobial product protection. Ingenico's Lane/7000 AM smart terminal and Moby/M70 AM tablet POS options contain an EPA-registered antimicrobial additive to inhibit the growth of microbes on the products' surface. When a patient is making a payment or entering information on a tablet in a hospital, the last thing they should need to worry about is the spread of disease from the actual device or the people who had previously used it. The new solutions with antimicrobial product protection provide cleaner surfaces for use in waiting rooms, at checkout counters, pharmacies and in other overlooked areas where patients and families are exposed to disease-spreading microbes.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have defined guidelines for care facilities to follow to prevent the spread of infections that develop during the course of a patient's treatment; yet about one in 31 hospital patients has at least one healthcare-associated infection (HAI) on any given day. Each patient spends 20 minutes in the waiting room of a hospital on average, leaving more than enough opportunity to be exposed to microbes that can cause HAIs. Ingenico's solutions with product protection limit the spread of microbes on the surfaces of their solutions, while enabling healthcare providers to enhance the overall check-in and checkout experience.

"In healthcare facilities, doctors, nurses and staffers constantly take precautions like wearing protective clothing and using sterile tools to protect patients – the same level of care should be given to make waiting rooms and checkout areas safe for patients," said Irfan Nasir, Head of Solutions Development & Deployment, Ingenico Group. "In a waiting room, when a patient is making a payment or filling out a form on a tablet, they shouldn't have to worry about new risks coming from the device in front of them."

The solutions contain both antimicrobial additives put into coatings and the glass used for the devices' screens. Beyond healthcare, Ingenico's devices are valuable for other settings exposed to large microbial loads, including food and beverage and hospitality environments. In addition to creating cleaner care settings, Ingenico is working with partners to develop solutions that could combine payment with other processes (e.g. delivery of an explanation of benefits or pre-populating insurance information) to offer patients a more frictionless healthcare experience.

"Patients are entering hospitals or other healthcare facilities looking for care services; yet, unfortunately, any of these facilities can expose them to plenty of new bacteria and infections," said J Brian Merena, Executive Vice President at Tempus Technologies. "The check-in and checkout environments are certainly not immune to these risks, but this can be avoided. It's become more and more important we work with an innovative payments partner like Ingenico to bring solutions with antimicrobial product protection to these settings for our customers to inhibit the growth of microbes on common touch surfaces."

In addition to helping healthcare providers extend their level of care across their facilities, Ingenico's solutions with antimicrobial product protection will be available for retail, hospitality and food & beverage customers and partners as they look to continue to enhance the experience they provide customers. To learn more about Ingenico's solutions with antimicrobial product protection, click here.

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best-known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise. Learn more at www.ingenico.com or twitter.com/Ingenico.

SOURCE Ingenico Group

Related Links

http://www.ingenico.com

