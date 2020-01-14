Ingenico Integrates with Apple Pay Support for Loyalty Programs to Drive Stronger Engagement Between Merchants and Consumers

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless payment, has integrated Apple Pay support for loyalty programs into its payment solutions to offer merchants and consumers more value in-store. Through the integration, merchants of all sizes using Ingenico solutions will now be able to leverage the fast and convenient experience of loyalty, rewards, gift cards and other value-added services in Apple Wallet on iPhone to unlock new points of engagement, improve in-store experiences and drive loyalty with their customers.

Consumers are using Apple Pay more and more as contactless payment technology becomes the norm in-store. With Apple Pay and Ingenico's integration of Apple Pay support for loyalty programs, shoppers can make purchases at the point of sale with just a glance or touch with Face ID or Touch ID on iPhone and automatically present a merchant's loyalty card, gift card, coupon or tickets — all stored conveniently in one place: Apple Wallet. This enables merchants to find new ways to personalize, enhance and streamline the customer experience.

"The most traditional example of a loyalty program is the paper punch card, but that type of program is limited in its value because it doesn't enable merchants to understand anything about their customer and doesn't reward consumers based on their specific needs and interests," said Mark Bunney, director of go-to-market strategy for Ingenico Group North America. "Our integration of Apple Pay support for loyalty programs allows us to modernize and digitize the traditional punch card and facilitate a wide range of next-generation experiences on iPhone across loyalty, gift card, rewards, ticketing and more. This enables merchants to really get sophisticated in driving loyalty, reduce in-store friction and gain a firm understanding of who their customer is and how to best engage with them."

Participating merchants are able to customize solutions to create a number of new benefits for both their business and their customers through Apple Pay support for loyalty programs:

Drive active use: Customers can now store loyalty, gift and credit cards all in one place in Apple Wallet, secured with Touch ID or Face ID, to easily accrue and redeem rewards. What's more, the loyalty or gift card is automatically selected when customers make a payment at checkout, so customers are more inclined to use it on a regular basis.

Customers can now store loyalty, gift and credit cards all in one place in Apple Wallet, secured with Touch ID or Face ID, to easily accrue and redeem rewards. What's more, the loyalty or gift card is automatically selected when customers make a payment at checkout, so customers are more inclined to use it on a regular basis. Maximize consumer engagement: Customers can receive real-time updates and custom notifications that can be triggered either by time, location or beacons, allowing merchants to offer the highly-personalized experience that customers crave.

Customers can receive real-time updates and custom notifications that can be triggered either by time, location or beacons, allowing merchants to offer the highly-personalized experience that customers crave. Make enrollment fast and simple: Consumers can receive a notification to enroll in a merchant's loyalty program immediately after they pay with Apple Pay and enjoy a quick and easy enrollment flow, without an app or data entry required.

Apple Pay support for loyalty programs will be available widely on the Ingenico platform. It is available today on software platforms including the Telium TETRA UPP and Telium 2 RBA software applications. For development partners, Apple Pay support for loyalty programs is available now with Ingenico's Telium TETRA UPP and Telium 2 RBA software development kits (SDKs). These capabilities will be available with the Canada Standalone software applications and for Moby customers in H1 2020.

