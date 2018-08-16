Ingenious Med Selected to Inc. 5000 List for Sixth Straight Year

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth year in a row, Inc. magazine has named Ingenious Med to its Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. Companies must show rapid growth over a three-year period to be eligible for the list. Started in 1982, the Inc. 5000 has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

Ingenious Med joins only 6 percent of Inc. 5000 companies to have made the list 6 times.

"We're honored to be recognized yet again as one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation," said Ingenious Med CEO, Nimesh Shah. "Continuing to address the emerging needs of our customers in a changing healthcare market will ensure that Ingenious Med remains a trusted partner as our customers work to improve the patient experience. This achievement is recognition for our employees and customers."

Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared to prior lists. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

"If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," said Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Ingenious Med



Ingenious Med provides a leading healthcare IT solution that enables health systems and practices to improve financial performance, simplify clinical workflows, and optimize patient care outcomes. In its 19-year history, Ingenious Med's mobile charge capture and practice performance analytics application has facilitated more than 150 million patient encounters across more than 80 percent of the nation's largest health systems and physician management companies — enhancing physician productivity, enabling real-time visibility into clinical operations, and increasing financial returns. Ingenious Med clients see an average annual revenue increase of $30,000 per physician full-time equivalent (FTE). To learn more, visit www.ingeniousmed.com.

About Inc. Media



Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Ingenious Med

Related Links

http://www.ingeniousmed.com

