Ingenity Launches Tahoe Experience for its Groundbreaking 100% Electric Towboat

HOMEWOOD, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Ingenity Electric, an innovative electric boat company under the Correct Craft family of brands, is giving guests the opportunity to ride the world's first 100% electric towboat and experience the power of sustainable boating on Lake Tahoe.

Five of your closest friends can experience Ingenity GS22E, the first fully electric surf boat, available this summer at Homewood Marina in Lake Tahoe.

In partnership with Homewood High & Dry Marina, Superior Boat Repair & Sales, and Tahoe Surf Company, The Ingenity Experience offers guests an exclusive on-water outing on Ingenity's groundbreaking fully-electric towboat. Families will experience how Ingenity uses electric propulsion technology to create an unparalleled connection to the water as they get behind the multisport Super Air Nautique GS22E on scenic Lake Tahoe.

"We're excited to show people just how unique and fun sustainable boating is with Ingenity," said Sean Marrero, President of Ingenity Electric. "You won't be able to tell the boat is electric by the wave you're surfing, but hundreds of pounds of CO2 emissions are saved every time the boat goes out. We are extremely excited to showcase this on some of the bluest waters in existence in Lake Tahoe."

As electric road vehicles gain in both popularity and production, Ingenity is driven to lead the electric movement to water and advance boating to a sustainable future. Combining Ingenity's innovative technology with sister company Nautique's world-class performance towboats, the GS22E is the premier electric boat for watersports anywhere in the world.

With the Ingenity Experience, guests will get a premium, all-access ride on the future of boating. Registered guests are encouraged to arrive with questions and an anticipation for fun with the Ingenity team. The rest is taken care of, as the best in watersports gear, a USCG captain and watersports coach, and snacks and refreshments will all be provided.

The exclusive half-day personal charter for each session will also inform guests of the product details and advantages of the GS22E. Daily charters will begin in June and last through August. Families are encouraged to sign up now for this unique, limited-time opportunity to lead the charge and advance boating to its sustainable future.

"It's hard to come to a special place like Lake Tahoe and not feel an awesome responsibility for maintaining its beauty for future generations," added Marrero. "Not only does water cover 70% of the earth, it is 60% of our bodies. When we protect water, we protect ourselves. We want people to join us, and we think they'll be happy to when they see what Ingenity is doing to make sustainability this much fun."

Anyone interested in finding more information on Ingenity, the Ingenity Experience, or registering for this special event is encouraged to visit www.ingenityelectric.com.

About: Ingenity: Focused on bringing sustainable solutions to the marine industry by integrating the latest in environmentally-conscious propulsion technologies into the most demanding boating applications. To find out more, visit www.ingenityelectric.com.



About Correct Craft: Celebrating 96 years of excellence in the marine industry, Correct Craft is a Florida-based company with global operations. Focused on "Making Life Better," the Correct Craft family includes Nautique, Centurion, Supreme, Bass Cat, Yar-Craft, SeaArk, Parker, and Bryant boat companies, Pleasurecraft Marine Engine Group, Watershed Innovation and Aktion Parks. For more information please visit www.correctcraft.com.

TODD SIMSP:

561-490-3982

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Ingenity Electric