InGenius Named Winner of the West Ottawa Board of Trade Tech Award

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- InGenius®, a computer telephony integration innovator, has won the Tech Award in the 2018 West Ottawa Business Excellence Awards. Winners were selected by the West Ottawa Board of Trade, an organization dedicated to creating a prosperous environment for businesses and individuals to thrive, and were announced at a gala on April 5.

The West Ottawa Business Excellence Awards recognize local businesses for their contributions to the economy and community. InGenius was chosen by the selection committee for demonstrating innovation and business sustainability in the technology industry, and for contributing to the overall recognition of Ottawa as a city of tech excellence.

InGenius is a software company that helps companies connect existing telephone systems into leading CRMs, easily adapting to their unique contact center needs. Through its product, InGenius Connector Enterprise, InGenius empowers sales and service teams to deliver world-class, phone-based customer experiences. The solution helps contact centers increase productivity and improve customer satisfaction. InGenius has established itself as a world-leader in computer telephony integration, a critical and complex technology niche.

"The quality of recipients at this year's awards was amazing to see," said Sueling Ching, CEO of the West Ottawa Board of Trade. "The win for InGenius in the technology category was well deserved. We've been impressed at the impact the organization has had on West Ottawa and with the service they provide to their customers. We can't wait to see what our members will achieve by this time next year."

"The success of InGenius is attributable to three factors," said Dale Gantous, CEO of InGenius. "We have a fantastic team of people, dedication to continuous innovation, and a fiscal management policy that combines a focus on continuous profitability with strategic risk-taking. We're very proud to be recognized for making our community a vibrant hub of tech and economic growth. Expect much more to come!"

InGenius is a proud member of the West Ottawa Board of Trade that employs talented individuals across a range of disciplines in the high-tech sector. For more information about its solution, InGenius Connector Enterprise, go to ingenius.com.

