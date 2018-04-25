InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- InGenius® is happy to announce a new integration for InGenius Connector Enterprise between the Genesys® PureEngage® platform and Microsoft Dynamics® 365. The InGenius platform uses features such as screen pop, click-to-dial, CRM screen transfer, and automated case creation to make it easier for agents and organizations to work efficiently and achieve their business objectives. With InGenius Connector Enterprise, no changes need to be made to existing infrastructure or workflows.

The InGenius Interface in Microsoft Dynamics 365

Genesys, the global leader in omnichannel customer experience and contact center solutions, powers 25 billion of the world's best customer experiences each year. The company's Genesys PureEngage platform is a scalable and customizable call center solution that helps deliver customer journeys at scale, while Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a CRM platform that uses data and intelligence to help capture new business opportunities. The new integration from InGenius will enable Genesys and Microsoft customers to combine the benefits of both products, while adding the advanced functionality of computer telephony integration.

"We're excited to be able to offer this new integration for Genesys customers to provide contact center agents with greater visibility and context, so they can save time and provide a more personalized customer experience," said Peter Hillier, CTO and VP of Engineering at InGenius.

"We are proud to have our AppFoundry partners contribute to an exciting agenda at CX18 focused on helping organizations harness technologies that enable a highly responsive, predictive and fully contextual customer experience," said James Kraeutler, vice president of ISV and Technology Alliances at Genesys. "It's exciting to see AppFoundry partners like InGenius leveraging the Genesys Customer Experience Platform in creative ways to enable consumers to connect with businesses when and how they need to, and on their terms."

InGenius will demonstrate the new integration at CX18, booth 42. CX18 is the annual conference that gathers together the strongest ecosystem of solutions, customers, partners and technology pushing the boundaries and future of customer experience to provide the human touch in a digital world. Attendees will explore topics such as digital transformation, cloud customer experiences, customer journey management, hyper-personalization, predictive analytics, virtual reality and more.

InGenius Connector Enterprise is available through Genesys AppFoundry. For more information about InGenius for Genesys, visit https://www.ingenius.com/integrations/genesys/.

