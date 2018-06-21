InGenius Wins the Genesys AppFoundry Emerging Partner of the Year Award

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- InGenius®, a computer telephony integration innovator, was awarded the AppFoundry Emerging Partner of the Year Award by Genesys®, the global leader in omnichannel customer experience and contact center solutions. The award celebrates a top partner that has demonstrated growth and acumen working with Genesys customers. InGenius was announced as the award winner in May at CX18, the annual Genesys event that gathers the strongest ecosystem of solutions, customers, partners and technology to illuminate the next-generation of customer experience.

Genesys is trusted by 11,000 customers in more than 100 countries. The company's unified enterprise marketplace, AppFoundry, features hundreds of solutions that integrate fully with the Genesys Customer Experience Platform.

The partnership between InGenius and Genesys began in January of this year when InGenius launched an integration for the Genesys PureEngageä platform. InGenius Connector Enterprise connects Genesys phones into leading CRMs, now with support for Microsoft® Dynamics 365 and ServiceNow®. The solution offers features such as screen pop for contacts or incidents relevant to incoming calls, click-to-create for fast incident recording and automated call logging. InGenius is designed to increase phone agent productivity and provides a way for Genesys customers to accelerate the ROI of their sales and service centers even further.

"It takes dedication to deliver consistently when it comes to customer's needs, so it's been great to see InGenius provide responsive and informed support to organizations," said Jim Kraeutler, vice president of the ISV and Technology Alliance Program at Genesys. "We see great potential for success in this partnership and are looking forward to continue working with their team members."

"We're very pleased to be growing our partnership with Genesys," said Dale Gantous, CEO of InGenius. "Genesys is a leader in contact center solutions, and we've been working hard to ensure the integration offered by InGenius helps users get the most out of their investment, while delivering a great customer experience. The software provided by InGenius through the Genesys AppFoundry helps speed time to value for our customers. We're looking forward to further opportunities from our ongoing relationship with Genesys."

InGenius Connector Enterprise is available through Genesys AppFoundry. For more information about InGenius Connector Enterprise, go to https://www.ingenius.com/integrations/genesys/.

About InGenius

InGenius® easily adapts to unique contact center needs with next-generation computer telephony integration (CTI). As a CTI innovator, InGenius connects existing telephone systems into leading CRMs with maximum flexibility, for world-class customer experiences. Backed by reliable expertise and superior customer care, InGenius helps contact centers increase productivity and customer satisfaction. Visit ingenius.com for more information.

