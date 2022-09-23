Ingestible Sensors Market 2026, Witnesses Emergence of AdhereTech LLC and Atmo Biosciences Ltd as Key Market Contributors - Technavio

Sep 23, 2022, 18:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the ingestible sensors market, operating in the health care industry. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 782.49 million, at a CAGR of 19.01% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio categorizes the global ingestible sensors market as a part of the global healthcare technology market within the global healthcare market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the ingestible sensors market throughout the forecast period. Request the Latest Free sample report.
The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
AdhereTech LLC, Atmo Biosciences Ltd, CapsoVision Inc., CheckCap Ltd, etectRx, General Electric Co., HQ Inc, IntroMedic Co. Ltd., Jinshan Science and Technology Group Co. Ltd., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medidata Solutions Inc., Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and RF Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.
The growing prevalence of chronic disorders has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Stringent government regulations might hamper the market growth. Download Free Sample Report.
Based on geographic segmentation, 40% of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, the sensor category led the growth under the component segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.
- Component
- Sensors
- Data Recorders
- Software
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest Of World (ROW)
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ingestible sensors market report covers the following areas:
- Ingestible Sensors Market Size
- Ingestible Sensors Market Trends
- Ingestible Sensors Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing demand for sensor-enabled pills as one of the prime reasons driving the Ingestible Sensors Market growth during the next few years.
|
Ingestible Sensors Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.01%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 782.49 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
18.5
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 40%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, UK, France, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AdhereTech LLC, Atmo Biosciences Ltd, CapsoVision Inc., CheckCap Ltd, etectRx, General Electric Co., HQ Inc, IntroMedic Co. Ltd., Jinshan Science and Technology Group Co. Ltd., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medidata Solutions Inc., Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and RF Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Component
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Component
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Component
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Component
- 5.3 Sensors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Sensors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Sensors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Sensors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Sensors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Data recorders - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Data recorders - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Data recorders - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Data recorders - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Data recorders - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Component
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Atmo Biosciences Ltd
- Exhibit 89: Atmo Biosciences Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Atmo Biosciences Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: Atmo Biosciences Ltd - Key news
- Exhibit 92: Atmo Biosciences Ltd - Key offerings
- 10.4 CapsoVision Inc.
- Exhibit 93: CapsoVision Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: CapsoVision Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: CapsoVision Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 96: CapsoVision Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 CheckCap Ltd
- Exhibit 97: CheckCap Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 98: CheckCap Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 99: CheckCap Ltd - Key offerings
- 10.6 HQ Inc
- Exhibit 100: HQ Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 101: HQ Inc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 102: HQ Inc - Key offerings
- 10.7 IntroMedic Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 103: IntroMedic Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: IntroMedic Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 105: IntroMedic Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Jinshan Science and Technology Group Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 106: Jinshan Science and Technology Group Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Jinshan Science and Technology Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 108: Jinshan Science and Technology Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Medtronic Plc
- Exhibit 109: Medtronic Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Medtronic Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 111: Medtronic Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 112: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 113: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus
- 10.10 Olympus Corp.
- Exhibit 114: Olympus Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Olympus Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 116: Olympus Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 117: Olympus Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 118: Olympus Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 119: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.12 RF Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 122: RF Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: RF Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: RF Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 128: Research methodology
- Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 130: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations
