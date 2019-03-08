Ingevity Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Whiting Petroleum to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Ingevity Corp. (NYSE: NGVT) will replace Esterline Technologies Corp. (NYSE: ESL) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Whiting Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: WLL) will replace Ingevity in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 18. S&P 500 constituent TransDigm Group Inc. (NYSE: TDG) is acquiring Esterline Technologies in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Ingevity manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials. Headquartered in North Charleston, SC, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Specialty Chemicals Sub-Industry index.

Whiting Petroleum is an independent oil and gas company that develops, produces, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Denver, CO, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – March 18, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Ingevity Materials Specialty Chemicals DELETED Esterline

Technologies Industrials Aerospace & Defense

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – March 18, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Whiting

Petroleum Energy Oil & Gas Exploration &

Production DELETED Ingevity Materials Specialty Chemicals

