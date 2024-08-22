Ingios Geotechnics Appoints Veteran Engineer Gabriel Nelson as President to Spearhead Implementation of New Technologies

AMES, Iowa, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingios Geotechnics, Inc. (Ingios), a leader in field services and innovative engineering and geoconstruction technologies, today announced the appointment of Gabriel Nelson, P.E., as its new president, effective August 1, 2024. This strategic move positions Ingios to accelerate the adoption of e-Compaction and Automated Plate Load Testing (APLT) that is vital in building better infrastructure projects.

Nelson, a licensed Professional Engineer with 24 years of experience, joins Ingios from Snyder & Associates, where he served as Project Manager. His extensive background in civil and municipal engineering, coupled with his expertise in digital delivery and transportation infrastructure, aligns perfectly with Ingios's mission to empower customers to build better confidently and efficiently in real-time.

David J. White, Ph.D., P.E., founder and CEO of Ingios who served previously as president, expressed enthusiasm about the appointment: "Gabe's arrival marks a pivotal moment for Ingios. His proven track record in managing complex state and federal aid projects, combined with his positive leadership approach and passion for digital engineering, will be instrumental in expanding our reach to deliver more cost-effective and reliable project solutions."

Nelson shared his vision for the role: "Joining Ingios presents an exceptional opportunity to transform how we approach infrastructure projects. Our goal is to make market-ready innovations the standard practice, ensuring we construct quality projects from the ground up. I am energized by the potential our technologies and services have to change the way our clients design and construct their projects."

David M. Howard, speaking on behalf of the Board of Directors, shared: "I commend David White for securing a proven leader in the civil engineering industry to join the Ingios leadership team. The growth of Ingios under David's stewardship over the past decade has positioned the company to now move into the next phase of impact."

Founded in 2014, Ingios is at the forefront of modernizing engineering and geo-construction practices. The company specializes in advanced field testing, monitoring, automated e-Compaction services, and laboratory performance testing for geomaterials. Ingios's innovative approach delivers significant cost savings and long-term performance risk reduction for infrastructure, site development, and landfill storage facility projects. Learn more at https://www.ingios.com/.

