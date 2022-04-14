INGKY Digital Marketing Agency Becomes Strategic Sponsor of the Nonprofit Healthcare Surfaces Institute (HSI)

Agency specializing in diversity-led small business and nonprofit marketing donates cash and services in kind to HSI while INGKY CEO Margaret Dawson joins the HSI Board

SEATTLE and STEVENSVILLE, Mont., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthcare Surfaces Institute (HSI) today announced that its digital marketing agency, INGKY, is also now a strategic sponsor of the non-profit organization. INGKY, which provides comprehensive marketing services to small businesses and nonprofits, has donated tens of thousands of dollars to HSI in the form of cash and services in kind. In addition, HSI announced that INGKY founder and CEO, Margaret Dawson, will be joining the HSI board of directors.

Healthcare Surfaces Institute (PRNewsfoto/INGKY)

INGKY initially helped HSI improve its digital and social footprint, but its partnership with HSI has expanded to a full range of marketing services and strategies to help HSI reach its mission of addressing the role surfaces play in the spread of microbes that cause deadly infections. The Institute offers educational programs and resources, and will soon release a patent-pending certification program that tests for surface disinfection compatibility in addition to other services. Data reveals that surface-based pathogens are one of the main causes of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), which kill nearly 100,000 people each year.

"As we learned about this silent killer and how HSI was doing everything it could with limited resources to bring these facts and issues to the attention of the industry, we knew we had to do more than a traditional agency relationship," explained Margaret Dawson, Founder & CEO of INGKY. "We believe in HSI's mission and are committed to helping them save lives and change how surfaces are selected, manufactured, disinfected, and used in the healthcare setting."

"I cannot express enough how thankful and thrilled we are to have INGKY as our marketing partner and strategic sponsor as we take this mission to the global healthcare market," said Linda Lybert, Founder and Executive Director of HSI. "To be successful, we must bring all segments of the market together, including science, academia, manufacturers, healthcare professionals, laboratories, business leaders, and regulatory bodies. All of this requires consistent and clear communication, marketing, and industry sponsorships."

For more information on how you can become an HSI sponsor or member, visit: https://www.healthcaresurfacesinstitute.org/. To learn more about INGKY and how they can help your organization with marketing services, go to https://ingky.co/.

