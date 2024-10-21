Inglesina acquires the iconic English brand Maclaren

"We aim to enhance Maclaren's legacy and prestige, bringing freshness and innovation to the lightweight stroller market." Post this

The Italian brand has gained the trust of parents worldwide through its dedication to the comfort and wellbeing of children. All Inglesina items are carefully designed with children and parents in mind, offering reliable and durable solutions for everyday life.

On the other hand, Maclaren has earned a place of honor in the lightweight stroller segment, with the invention of the first foldable stroller in 1965 by founder Owen Maclaren. Over time, the Maclaren brand has become synonymous with lightness, maneuverability, and uncompromising style.

"This acquisition represents an extraordinary opportunity and a moment of great excitement," say Ivan and Luca Tomasi, respectively President and CEO of Inglesina. "Maclaren is a brand with incredible heritage and reputation. It has been used by the most famous celebrities, the Royal Family, and has appeared in movies and TV series around the world. Their first model, the iconic B01, is on display at the MoMA in New York and is cited in countless books and publications. After all, it is the product that literally revolutionized the way people travel with their children.

By leveraging our know-how and the strength of our brand globally, we aim to enhance Maclaren's legacy and prestige, bringing freshness and innovation to the lightweight stroller market, to meet the ever-evolving needs of modern parents. This will allow us to further strengthen our leadership in the world of baby gear, thanks to a product range that perfectly complements our own, especially with a view towards international expansion."

The financial and specific details of the transaction have not been disclosed. In this operation, Inglesina was assisted by Bird & Bird in Milan on the legal side and EY as financial advisor.

