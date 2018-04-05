Inglot Cosmetics Announces Collaboration With Jennifer Lopez

NEW YORK, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After decades serving as a muse for the makeup industry and a beauty inspiration for women all over the world, Jennifer Lopez is now stepping behind the scenes and debuting a limited-edition collection in partnership with global beauty brand Inglot Cosmetics. Launching April 26th, the extensive color line will bring Jennifer's and Inglot's shared vision of strong femininity to life and offer women diverse ways to express themselves through beauty. Finally, everyone can now achieve their own authentic "J Lo Glow."

(PRNewsfoto/Inglot Cosmetics)...

"The capsule collection we created with Inglot is filled with all my go-to products in my favorite colors. We have everything from mascara, lipsticks, eyelashes, blush, eye shadow and of course…bronzers," said Lopez. "What I think is unique and exciting is our Freedom System Palette—which allows you to create your own personalized palette with the specific colors and products that you need. Now you no longer have to buy that 5-piece eyeshadow kit to get the one color you really want!"

Jennifer worked very closely with the brand on every aspect of the collection including the shade range, ad campaign, packaging and even the product names of the hero skus, which are inspired by her career, like "Boogie Down Bronze" and "Livin' The Highlight." As a global star juggling multiple jobs on top of motherhood, Jennifer built the line for women like her who are always on the go. The product collection allows women to create unique looks of their own, whether they're going for a natural daytime look or going-out-glam, inspired by Jennifer's iconic styles.

"We could not have asked for a better partner than Jennifer. She is a true beauty visionary," says Grzegorz Inglot, Vice President of US Operations for Inglot. "In addition to having great style, Jennifer is also quite a beauty expert herself. After years of working with the best in the business, she has unique insight into what women want as well as which products are necessary to create that beautiful glow that she made famous."

The 70-piece collection ranges from powders to lipsticks, shadows to eyelashes and cosmetic palettes. All colors in the line were created and handpicked by Jennifer herself. The star of the collection is the Freedom System that allows consumers to create unique palettes with over 300,000 combination possibilities. The expertly formulated products will range in shades from nude to glow, with a touch of smoky glam and the key products in the line will include an illuminator, a bronzer, a gloss and a mascara.

The line launches globally on April 26th on jenniferlopezinglot.com, inglotusa.com, in Inglot stores and in select Macy's locations. But if you can't wait, an exclusive palette inspired by Jennifer's look in the advertising campaign will be available for pre-sale starting April 17th on jenniferlopezinglot.com.

Founded in Poland in 1983, Inglot Cosmetics is one of the world's leading manufacturers and retailers in color cosmetics. Renowned for their expansive array of shades and revolutionary best-sellers such as the Freedom System of custom palettes and O2M Breathable Nail Enamel, Inglot creates the trends behind the scenes at Fashion Week in New York, Paris, Milan, London and on Broadway. Inglot is dedicated to offering beauty enthusiasts around the world with products that feature cutting edge technology and the finest ingredients. In addition to the global website, the brand has 755 brick and mortar retail locations in over 80 countries, including 40+ point of sales in the United States.

Lauren Donner

Tractenberg & Co

212.929.7979

ldonner@tractenberg.com

INSTAGRAM

International: @inglot_cosmetics

USA: @inglot_usa

#JLOxINGLOT

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inglot-cosmetics-announces-collaboration-with-jennifer-lopez-300623507.html

SOURCE Inglot Cosmetics

Related Links

http://inglotusa.com

