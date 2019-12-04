Ingo Mueller Takes On CEO Role at AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

VANCOUVER, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Ingo Mueller has taken on the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (www.AgriFORCEgs.com), the company announced today. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is an Agriculture Technology (AgTech) company set to disrupt the industry with its intellectual property. It has developed a way of growing high-value crops that addresses the industry's biggest problems of environmental impact, toxins and pathogens, and quality. In addition, the proprietary facility design and growing system creates a best-practice environment for the plant, allowing it to thrive and resulting in crops that meet EU/GUP pharma-grade standards.

Mr. Mueller brings extensive experience in strategic business leadership, AgTech, and the finance and advisory sectors to his role at AgriFORCE.

Mr. Mueller assumes his new role as CEO of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. immediately.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (www.agriFORCEgs.com) is a Vancouver-based intellectual property/technology company set to revolutionize the $700 billion AgTech industry. AgriFORCE's proprietary facility design and automated growing system is the future of viable farming, addressing a more informed consumer marketplace – where being grown as close to nature as possible matters, where being pesticide-free and organic matters, and where being environmentally sustainable matters. AgriFORCE is at the forefront of pulling agriculture into a future that is Clean. Green. Pure. AgriFORCE's first facility will be located in Southern California.

