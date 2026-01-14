Ingrained Recovery Expands Its Equine Therapy Programs for Veterans Seeking Dual Diagnosis Treatment

EASTMAN, Ga., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingrained Recovery announces the expansion of its equine-assisted therapy program specifically designed to serve military veterans struggling with substance use disorders, trauma, and related mental health challenges.

The expanded program integrates traditional clinical treatment with equine-assisted psychotherapy, a modality that has shown particular promise in addressing the unique needs of the veteran population.

Ingrained Recovery is located on a secluded 50-acre campus in Middle Georgia Ingrained Recovery offers equine therapy for veterans as a core feature of its medical detox and residential treatment programs

Through structured interactions with horses under professional guidance, veterans develop emotional regulation skills, rebuild trust, and process traumatic experiences in a non-threatening environment that often proves more accessible than conventional talk therapy alone.

Ingrained Recovery's approach recognizes that many veterans seeking equine programs face challenges in finging this form of mental health treatment due to lack of integration with many traditional healthcare systems.

And yet these programs are highly valued in terms of their efficacy in treating service members and veterans with substance use disorders and dual diagnoses. For many clients from this population, the presence of horses creates a bridge to healing that transcends words. These animals respond to human emotion and behavior with immediate, honest feedback that helps veterans develop self-awareness and interpersonal skills critical to long-term recovery.

"Many veterans carry stressors that can be difficult to put into words," said Steven Neft, a spokesperson for Ingrained Recovery. "Equine-assisted therapy creates a unique environment where clients can work on awareness, boundaries, and connection in real time. By expanding this program and accepting many forms of TRICARE coverage, we are aiming to reduce barriers and deliver care that respects veterans' experiences and needs."

Located in Eastman, Georgia, Ingrained Recovery's position near twelve military installations, including Fort Gordon, Robbins Air Force Base, Moody Air Force Base, and Fort Moore (formerly Fort Benning), makes the facility uniquely accessible to active duty personnel, veterans, and military families throughout the region.

The rural setting offers veterans a peaceful environment removed from the stressors and triggers that often complicate urban treatment environments. The facility's clinical team includes professionals trained in both addiction treatment and trauma-informed care, with specialized understanding of military culture and the transition challenges veterans face.

Their equine-assisted therapeutic programming complements individual therapy, group counseling, and other evidence-based treatment modalities already offered at Ingrained Recovery.

Veterans participating in the program work alongside trained equine specialists and licensed mental health professionals who guide therapeutic activities designed to address specific treatment goals.

Ingrained Recovery serves veterans from across Georgia and the United States. The facility maintains a commitment to honoring those who have served by providing dignified, effective treatment that addresses the whole person rather than simply managing symptoms.

The encourage direct, confidential outreach by phone for more details.

Contact Information:

Steven Neft

Ingrained Recovery

Eastman, Georgia

(844) 450-1700

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://ingrainedrecovery.com/

SOURCE Ingrained Recovery