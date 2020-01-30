Ingram Micro Appointed as Authorized Red Box Distributor in North America

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Box, the leading platform for voice, announces Ingram Micro Inc., a global leader in technology and supply chain solutions, as an authorized distributor of Red Box solutions for North America. Under the new alliance, Red Box and Ingram Micro are working together to educate and enable channel partners on the growing opportunity surrounding captured voice data.

Red Box is a dedicated voice specialist, focused on the capture of all voice communications across global enterprises, SMEs, and across both new and legacy systems. Its secure and resilient voice platform can be deployed in cloud, hybrid or on-premise environments and captures and secures millions of calls daily. Seamless integration with leading Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) tools, combined with an open API philosophy, ensures customers have complete sovereignty over both structured and unstructured voice data sets to leverage within their tools and applications of choice, such as such as CRM, compliance, business intelligence, AI and analytics tools, or even custom-built applications.

"The Red Box platform is a smart addition to our unified communications portfolio, and together we will empower our channel partners with the insight and technology needed to identify, capture and access rich and quality voice data sets that can yield hugely valuable insights for organizations as part of digital transformation, CX improvement, sales, product and marketing optimization strategies, and more," said Stephen Yochum, director and GM, Unified Communications and Collaboration, Ingram Micro.

Red Box CEO, Richard Stevenson adds, "Ingram Micro offers deep expertise and market knowledge to help us realize the growth potential for the Red Box platform within the North America channel, whether that's in addressing more traditional use cases for voice capture such as compliance, dispute resolution and agent training, or helping enterprises look increasingly to leverage voice data strategically."

About Red Box

Red Box is the leading dedicated voice specialist, empowering organizations to capture, secure and unlock the value of enterprise wide voice. With the most open and connected platform, we capture and transcribe voice communications from over 55 systems (legacy and new), across global enterprises and SMEs. Our customers retain complete data sovereignty and we connect them to the broadest partner ecosystem to maximize the value of captured voice data.

Working with our global reseller channel, we are trusted by leading organizations across financial, contact enter, government and public safety sectors (including six of the world's top banks, 85% of global interdealer brokers, 1,700 call centers and over 70% of UK police forces) and we capture and secure millions of calls daily for over 3,000 customers around the world.

