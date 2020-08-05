Ingram Micro Joins Growing List of Channel Partners to Distribute the CRI Thermal Mirror Temperature Screening Solution with Cloud-based AI Platform

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Realities, Inc. ("Creative Realities," "CRI," or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW), a leading provider of digital marketing solutions, today announced that Ingram Micro Inc. will distribute the CRI Thermal Mirror. With more than 190 logistics centers worldwide, Ingram Micro serves more than 200,000 customers in roughly 160 countries around the globe.

"As businesses throughout the world grapple with the challenge of operating against the backdrop of COVID-19, we see increasing demand for solutions that protect the well-being of employees and customers, while ensuring businesses comply with local, state and federal health regulations," said Craig Birmingham, Vice President and General Manager, Business and Consumer Solutions at Ingram Micro. "A leader in thermal screening, CRI offers a solution that's ready for easy deployment, and able to scale quickly for use across even the largest enterprises."

As businesses confront the many health and safety issues surrounding the return to work, selecting an effective thermal screening solution is critical for safely welcoming employees and customers back. The market for these solutions is increasingly crowded, underscoring the importance of a trusted partner like Ingram Micro to help businesses make smart purchasing decisions.

The CRI Thermal Mirror offers a superior value proposition compared to standard off-the-shelf offerings in that it is flexible enough to serve basic temperature-screening needs, while its customer experience and reporting capabilities can be customized to suit specific needs of virtually any business customer. The solution's centralized, AI-enabled software platform supports an extensive range of workflows and requirements, and scales easily for mass deployment.

"Temperature screening is a key component of any return-to-work plan, and our solution is ideal not just for monitoring temperature, but for aggregating and capturing these important data points to ensure businesses comply with relevant health regulations," said Rick Mills, Chief Executive Officer of CRI. "We're pleased that Ingram Micro chose to add the CRI Thermal Mirror to its portfolio of solutions. Together we offer a solution that's ready to scale quickly to help businesses re-open for business in a way that safeguards employees and customers alike."

To learn how the Thermal Mirror helps maintain a safe and healthy workplace, download archived Thermal Mirror webinars, video tutorials and additional assets. For more information about Creative Realities and the company's portfolio of Safe Space Solutions, visit https://cri.com/.

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. Founded over 15 years ago, CRI designs, develops and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services for more than fifteen diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to Automotive, Advertising Networks, Apparel & Accessories, Convenience Stores, Foodservice/QSR, Gaming, Theater, and Stadium Venues. The Company acquired Allure Global Solutions, Inc. in November 2018, expanding the Company's operations to five offices across North America with active installations in more than 10 countries.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and includes, among other things, discussions of our business strategies, future operations and capital resources. Words such as "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Given these uncertainties, and the fact that forward-looking statements represent management's estimates and assumption as of the date of this press release, you should not attribute undue certainty to these forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, even if new information becomes available in the future.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com.

