Ingredient Alliance Announces Launch of Pharma Grade CBN/CBG/THCV and Early Harvest Biomass

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingredient Alliance has added pharma grade CBN, CBG, THCV and early harvest biomass (both organic and conventional) to their slate of cutting-edge Cannabinoid offerings. As CBN, CBG, THCV and other non-psychotropic cannabinoids are recognized for their therapeutic benefits, Ingredient Alliance will be at the forefront of isolating these molecules to meet market demand.

Cannabinoids have an extensive history, and currently, there are thousands of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. Certain applications of cannabinoids have been well established in peer-reviewed literature, such as sleep and anxiety/stress disorders, easing chronic pain and inflammation and many other health benefits.

When asked about the new offerings, Ingredient Alliance founder Jim Saunders shared, "We plan on developing a targeted line of Sleep Products to include the following: Sleep Mask, Sleep Strips, Sleep Soft Gels (non animal gelatin) and Time Release Sleep Tablets. The Sleep category is often treated by pharmaceuticals that have numerous side effects, so we want to offer CBN and related synergistic terpenes (i.e. Myrcene) as the sleep solution moving forward."

Ingredient Alliance offers complete vertical integration. Their farms in New Mexico are producing phenomenal yields featuring advanced farming practices and have identified unique genetics that are high in CBN, CBG, THCV. They are constantly creating new, novel ways to produce the highest quality raw materials and isolates, and with each new generation of innovation comes greater cost savings and competitive advantages for their customers.

At Ingredient Alliance, they are a science-based, non-psychotropic cannabinoids processor and supplier, serving the most exacting consumer products companies worldwide as a trusted cGMP and compliant supply chain partner. Ingredient Alliance chemistry-informed hemp extraction, refinement, and purification technologies, and its state-of-the-art analytical testing lab instrumentation and R&D equipment, ensure its products are consistent. They only manufacture fully traceable, clean extracts of the highest purity and customize them to each of their customer's specific profile requirements.

They are applying pharma and other industry methodologies to pioneering new products, including novel bioavailability, formulation ratios of CBD and minor cannabinoids (CBN, CBG, CBC, THCV and others) terpenes, and various oil and distillate offerings that are THC-free.

The organization is focused on bringing to market TRU NANO raw materials with standardized optimal amount of CBD concentration, therefore setting new quality standards for the global market. OEM & White Labeling featuring standardized Pharma Grade raw materials is the most important aspect to comply with CGMP standards.

