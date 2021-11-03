Ingredient Optimized Announces Series A Fundraise to Invoke a Movement in the Nutrition Industry With Biotechnology-Backed Protein

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingredient Optimized (io), a patent-pending biotechnology company dedicated to improving the taste and quality of protein powder, announced today that it has raised a Series A financing round led by Continental Grain. This investment follows several years of clinical research and development, including 10 human clinical trials that further validate io's technology as being able to improve health outcomes through superior protein absorption by the body. This financing will help io drive awareness around the importance of protein absorption and bring its technology and products to consumers at scale. Brian Loeb of Continental Grain will be taking a board seat at io. SOSV is also an additional investor in this round, with William Hood & Company serving as an advisor to the round.

The current global wellness market is estimated at $1.5 trillion and, while a focus on nutrition has always existed in the wellness sector, consumers are increasingly demanding that their food not only taste good but also help them to accomplish their wellness goals. Beyond that, the COVID-19 pandemic illuminated and propagated the systemic link between food, health, and wellness, driving consumers to closely research the quality of products they're ingesting. Due to these external factors, structural changes have been occurring within the protein space, but a gap still exists in true innovations surrounding protein quality and absorption, with many protein sources falling short of the nutritional value that consumers are led to believe they contain. In the increasingly crowded wellness space, io's technology is uniquely positioned to deliver optimal nutrition and maximum physical results while providing a great taste.

"As consumers become more educated about their nutrition, marketing gimmicks will simply no longer be a viable option for brands and retailers. Where others fall flat, io is primed to deliver an optimized protein product that bodies can process and use more effectively," said Chris Flynn Rozanski, Co-founder and CEO of Ingredient Optimized. "We're committed to building a better, healthier future and, with the support of Continental Grain, our focus now is to tell our story and support our brand partners who are committed to real, science-backed innovation in nutrition."

At its most basic, the human body is an advanced processing machine that requires premium ingredients to function at an optimal level. Even high quality protein supplements – like whey isolate – suffer from a significant lack of absorption in the body due to its complex structure, leading to wasted dollars and lost effort. io's patent pending process optimizes its structure by using focused energy to alter the protein's conformation and structure. In a revolutionary way, the io process makes it more soluble and digestible, yielding 123% increased bioavailability and a 46% reduction in stomach discomfort, allowing bodies to use the protein more efficiently.

"Our investments focus heavily on cutting edge food technology such as, Impossible, Memphis Meats, and Modern Meadow," said Brian Loeb, Co-Head, Conti Ventures at Continental Grain. "Ingredient Optimized's devotion to bringing scientific and clinically-backed technological solutions to its platform made it a natural fit for our expanding portfolio. The tech platform's potential to disrupt numerous categories – from sports nutrition and food and beverage to clinical nutrition and animal feed – is palpable and we're excited to see what they do next."

io is a technologically improved protein ingredient, made without hydrolysis, creating higher quality ingredients and better-tasting protein. The alternative process of hydrolysis is long used but still a relatively unproven method, falling far short of what consumers expect. Additionally, the by-product of the hydrolysis process results in an acidic taste, often leading to added artificial sweeteners or sugar substitutes which have been linked to negative health results. More than 20 products featuring io's ingredients – including powders, drinks, and snacks – are currently available nationwide in retailers including Amazon, Walmart, GNC, The Vitamin Shoppe, and more.

About Ingredient Optimized:

Ingredient Optimized is a biotechnology company focused on improving the quality of protein and overall nutrition through their Ingredient Optimized technology. When their io isolate is a component ingredient, protein products are able to deliver superior protein absorption by the body, reduced stomach discomfort, and improved taste. Backed by scientific research and clinical trials, the io technology is able to improve health outcomes for the protein-deficient elderly and bodybuilders alike.

Follow Ingredient Optimized on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

Media Contact:

BAM for Ingredient Optimized

[email protected]

SOURCE Ingredient Optimized