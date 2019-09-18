Ingress Detection now R-PHY Ready with new IRXD Ingress Digital Receiver for Effigis' CPAT FLEX

MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Effigis Geo-Solutions Inc. (Effigis), the geospatial intelligence-driven solution developer behind the CPAT FLEX Ingress and Leakage Detection products, today announced the launch of its new IRXD Head-End Ingress Digital Receiver.

The IRXD makes all of CPAT FLEX Ingress and Leakage solutions fully R-PHY compatible, as it supports full-spectrum DOCSIS 3.1 specifications in Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) Remote-PHY CCAP deployments. The IRXD enables the monitoring of up to 1,000 Remote PHY devices (RPD), thus reducing need for racking space and generating cost savings.

"Our new IRXD ensures a smooth transition to R-PHY, as the receiver works with all of the CPAT FLEX existing equipment, including the ITX2 portable radio ingress transmitters", said Mark Ericson, Vice-President, Business Development and Sales – CPAT FLEX at Effigis. "The IRXD is a leap forward in our continued efforts to improve cable operator's ingress detection experience."

Effigis will introduce the IRXD receiver to the broadband operating community at the SCTE/ISBE Cable-Tec Expo (booth # 1753) in New Orleans.

About Effigis

Effigis Geo-Solutions designs innovative geospatial intelligence-driven solutions for organizations worldwide. Effigis serves numerous industries, including telecommunications. It develops and commercializes CPAT FLEX, a modular GPS-based ingress and leakage monitoring solution that helps broadband operators improve the efficiency of their fleet operation and system plant maintenance. Visit www.cpatflex.com for more information.

Contact Information

Marise Daigle

Communications Director

Effigis Geo-Solutions

marise.daigle@effigis.com

SOURCE Effigis Geo-Solutions

