INGRID & ISABEL® EXPANDS ACCESS TO QUALITY MATERNITY ESSENTIALS AT WALMART

The leading maternity brand launches Ingrid & Isabel For Every Belly™, a new maternity fashion and intimates line available at Walmart stores and Walmart.com

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingrid & Isabel, the maternity brand known for expert pregnancy and postpartum fits, announced today the launch of Ingrid & Isabel For Every Belly, a new maternity line available in more than 3,800 Walmart stores nationwide and at Walmart.com expanding access to maternity essentials for moms everywhere.

The For Every Belly Collection is available in more than 3,800 Walmart stores nationwide and at Walmart.com.

Why It Matters:

Despite increasing consumer demand for in-store shopping, diminishing in-store options and continued underrepresentation of the category in retail have made it harder for women to truly understand what maternity clothing offers. From feeling fabrics and seeing silhouettes in person to discovering expanded assortments online, a connected omni shopping experience plays a critical role in helping women feel confident as their bodies change through each stage of pregnancy. Ingrid & Isabel For Every Belly helps close this gap by offering quality, thoughtfully designed maternity essentials at accessible prices, making it easier for moms to shop with confidence.

About the Line:

The Ingrid & Isabel For Every Belly line includes a range of maternity wardrobe essentials designed to support moms through pregnancy and beyond, including a variety of leggings, denim, stylish jumpsuits and dresses, layering tanks and tees, and a full assortment of intimates. Each piece is informed by Ingrid & Isabel's fit-first design, accounting for the body's nonlinear changes during pregnancy and prioritizing function, comfort, and quality across multiple stages of motherhood.

"From the very beginning, Ingrid & Isabel was built on the belief that great fit, comfort, and quality should be accessible to all moms at every stage," said Ingrid Carney, founder and CEO of Ingrid & Isabel. "The Ingrid & Isabel For Every Belly line allows us to expand that access in a meaningful way, bringing our quality maternity essentials to more moms, in more places, at a retailer like Walmart that already plays a central role in many of their lives."

"We're excited to bring Ingrid & Isabel's new maternity fashion line to Walmart customers," said Ryan Waymire, Senior Vice President, Women's Fashion, Walmart U.S. "Ingrid & Isabel For Every Belly makes it easier for moms to find comfortable essentials and fashion pieces that feel current, fit well, and are made to last so that moms can shop with confidence knowing they are getting an incredible value at every stage of their pregnancy journey."

Ingrid & Isabel For Every Belly line is now available in Walmart stores nationwide and at Walmart.com . Products will be available for $10-$30. For more information, visit IngridandIsabel.com and @ingridandisabel on Instagram.

For press inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About Ingrid & Isabel

Ingrid & Isabel is the largest maternity brand in the U.S., trusted by moms for over 20 years. As the creator of the iconic Bellaband®, Ingrid & Isabel has built its reputation on innovation, where function meets fashion. Their thoughtfully designed pieces help women feel comfortable, confident and capable from the moment their pants don't fit. With more than 20 filed patents spanning adjustable construction and built-in support, the brand has reshaped maternity apparel to support Mom with fashion and essentials shaped by real bodies and real life. Available across multiple collections at accessible price points, Ingrid & Isabel meets moms where they shop, from online at ingridandisabel.com to major retailers including Amazon, Target, GAP, Nordstrom, Nuuly and, now, Walmart.

SOURCE Ingrid & Isabel