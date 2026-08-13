Ingrid Groenewold Named Director of Service Delivery as JOTO PR Disruptors Strengthens Anti-PR Execution

Focused on operational excellence, service quality, and performance accountability, Groenewold will oversee the delivery systems behind JOTO PR's growing portfolio of Anti-PR campaigns.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JOTO PR Disruptors, an agency specializing in Anti-PR and disruption-driven communications, has appointed Ingrid Groenewold Director of Service Delivery to oversee how client campaigns move from strategy through execution. In the role, Groenewold will provide cross-functional oversight across project management, production, and sales, helping align priorities, strengthen handoffs between teams, and address issues before they affect campaign delivery.

“Clients should never have to wonder where the work stands or whether momentum is being lost. Strong delivery is going beyond that. It means making sure the clients feel supported throughout the process and can see the value of our work reflected on their businesses results.” - Ingrid Groenewold Director of Service Delivery at JOTO PR Disruptors

"Great strategy only matters when it is executed at the same standard," said Karla Jo Helms, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Evangelist of JOTO PR Disruptors. "Ingrid brings the focus, accountability, and operational awareness needed to keep campaigns moving while maintaining the quality our clients expect."

Turning Strategy Into Consistent Execution

Groenewold brings more than 25 years of executive experience working directly with CEOs and business owners. Her background includes implementing operating systems and standard procedures, establishing and tracking key performance indicators, and supporting post-merger integration.

She previously spent five years as a Chief Sales Officer, overseeing sales strategy, business development, client acquisition, personnel, performance, and departmental performance. For 11 years, she served as Executive Director of Inspections, Ethics & Operations, with responsibility for operational integrity, ethical standards, and compliance across the organization. She has also worked in executive operations, coordinating CEO priorities, leadership teams, major initiatives, and execution across multiple divisions.

That breadth of experience gives Groenewold a practical understanding of how processes, accountability, and cross-functional coordination contribute to consistent results.

"Service delivery is where strategy becomes an actual product for the client," Groenewold said. "My focus is to make sure every campaign maintains momentum, every team understands what needs to happen next, and every deliverable meets the standard we committed to from the beginning."

Protecting Quality Across the Client Journey

Groenewold's oversight extends beyond production itself. The agency's service-delivery model places the Director of Service Delivery in direct coordination with Sales as campaigns reach completion, and teams evaluate results, recommendations, and future opportunities. That broader visibility is intended to reduce gaps between departments and give clients a clearer understanding of what was accomplished, what has been learned from the campaign, and what opportunities should come next. It also helps maintain continuity from campaign execution through evaluation and the next stage of the client relationship.

Strengthening the Anti-PR Delivery Model

The appointment comes as JOTO PR continues to expand its Anti-PR model, which focuses on identifying market disruption, developing problem-led narratives, and connecting client expertise to timely, solutions-driven conversations.

As campaigns evolve through research, strategy, content production, approvals, and media relations, each stage depends on the one before it. Groenewold's role is designed to care for that flow across teams and ensure they move seamlessly.

"Clients should never have to wonder where the work stands or whether momentum is being lost," Groenewold said. "Strong delivery is going beyond that. It means making sure the clients feel supported throughout the process and can see the value of our work reflected on their businesses results."

About JOTO PR Disruptors™

JOTO PR Disruptors™ is the Anti-PR® agency behind some of the fastest-growing tech and innovation brands in the U.S. By applying crisis management techniques and modern media algorithms, JOTO PR creates third-party credibility campaigns that produce measurable results and build undeniable market influence. Learn more at www.jotopr.com.

Media Contact:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

jotopr.com

SOURCE JOTO PR