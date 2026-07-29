JOTO PR Disruptors Names Norman Arjonilla COO to Scale Anti-PR Delivery and Performance

With more than two decades of experience building high-performance teams, quality-control systems, and measurable execution models, Arjonilla will lead operational discipline across JOTO PR's growing Anti-PR delivery infrastructure.

TAMPA, Fla., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JOTO PR Disruptors, an agency specializing in Anti-PR and disruption-driven communications, announced that Norman Arjonilla has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, reinforcing the agency's continued investment in scaling its delivery model through consistent client execution. Arjonilla, who previously served as JOTO PR's Anti-PR Chief of Delivery & Excellence, brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across quality control, team development, and performance management. As Chief Operating Officer, he will oversee the standards, policies, metrics, and workflows supporting JOTO PR's client service, media relations, and delivery divisions.

"Growth only becomes sustainable when the operation underneath it is measured and understood. My focus is to make sure JOTO’s delivery engine is built to scale without losing precision, morale, or performance.” - Norman Arjonilla, Chief Operating Officer of JOTO PR

"Norman Arjonilla displays the exact kind of operational leadership required for an agency built on accountability, speed, and measurable outcomes," said Karla Jo Helms, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Evangelist of JOTO PR Disruptors . "JOTO's Anti-PR model depends on precision. Strong strategy and media instincts must be supported by teams and processes that perform consistently. Norman understands how to build that foundation, empower people within it, and scale what works."

A Career Built on Control, Metrics, and People

Arjonilla's leadership philosophy centers on clear expectations, open communication and clear guidelines. He has spent his career helping organizations identify weaknesses, improve team execution, and establish repeatable practices that support long-term growth.

Before joining JOTO PR, Arjonilla held quality-control leadership roles at Blackstone Medical Services, where he helped scale national sales teams from approximately 40 to more than 70 representatives. He supported record year-over-year growth through structured training, daily accountability, and performance oversight. He also built and trained acquisition teams at Andrews Land Holdings, implementing workflows and negotiation strategies designed to improve consistency and profitability.

Scaling the Anti-PR Delivery Model

In his new role, Arjonilla will focus on strengthening the operational backbone behind JOTO PR's client campaigns, streamlining cross-department production flow, reinforcing quality-control standards, expanding employee training, and improving visibility into agency performance. His work will center on building the operational structure needed to support JOTO PR's continued growth.

"Agencies often grow by adding more people, more tools, and more activity," Arjonilla said. "But growth only becomes sustainable when the operation underneath it is measured and understood. My focus is to make sure JOTO's delivery engine is built to scale without losing precision, morale, or performance."

The appointment comes as JOTO PR continues to establish Anti-PR as an alternative to traditional public relations models. The agency's approach is built around identifying market disruption, shaping problem-led narratives, and creating media strategies that connect client expertise to timely solutions-led conversations across business, healthcare, technology, consumer markets, and public policy.

Building a Stronger Agency Infrastructure

Arjonilla's background in talent development, supervisory leadership, and performance management will help strengthen JOTO PR's internal training systems, client-readiness standards, and culture of continuous improvement. His multilingual fluency in English, Spanish, and Italian adds another layer to his ability to lead across teams, cultures, and communication styles.

For Arjonilla, the COO role is about creating conditions for people to perform with clarity and confidence.

"Good operations do not make people feel controlled. They give people the structure to win," Arjonilla said. "When expectations are clear, metrics are understood, and everyone knows what successful delivery looks like, the whole team becomes more capable. That is what I want to help build at JOTO PR."

About JOTO PR Disruptors™

JOTO PR Disruptors™ is the Anti-PR® agency behind some of the fastest-growing tech and innovation brands in the U.S. By applying crisis management techniques and modern media algorithms, JOTO PR creates third-party credibility campaigns that produce measurable results and build undeniable market influence. Learn more at www.jotopr.com.

Media Contact:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

jotopr.com

SOURCE JOTO PR