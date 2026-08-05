In a cross-functional role spanning people, sales, marketing, and internal systems, Westcott will help establish the structures needed to support JOTO PR's continued expansion and Anti-PR delivery model.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JOTO PR Disruptors, an agency specializing in Anti-PR and disruption-driven communications, announced that Nick Westcott has been appointed Head of Establishment, reinforcing the agency's continued investment in building the internal structure needed to support sustainable growth. In this role, Westcott will oversee key areas of the organization, including human resources, sales, marketing, and internal operations. His work will focus on removing roadblocks, improving coordination across departments, and helping each part of the agency operate with greater clarity, consistency, and readiness for scale.

"At JOTO, establishment means turning growth into something people can execute. My role is to understand what each area needs and help people perform with confidence, while delivering strong results" - Nick Westcott Head of Establishment at JOTO PR Disruptors

"Nick Westcott's role reflects how JOTO thinks about growth," said Karla Jo Helms, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Evangelist of JOTO PR Disruptors. "Growth does not happen just because demand increases. It happens when the organization is prepared for it. Nick helps build the structure, communication, and systems that allow our people, our sales process, our marketing, and our client delivery engine to move in the same direction."

A Track Record of Building Successful Operations

Westcott brings 12 years of organizational training and supervisory experience, with a background in staff development, human resources, marketing strategy, quality control, and operations management. He has helped small and mid-sized organizations strengthen employee performance and support growth.

As Practice Manager at Eyes On Litchfield, Westcott built and systemized human resources, operations, training, and quality-control processes while helping the practice double patient volume and reduce in-office physician hours by 50%. Earlier, at Simon Eye Associates, he created a training program that reduced new-hire onboarding from six weeks to two and implemented a call-center structure that improved productivity by 15%.

That experience gives Westcott a practical understanding of how clear processes improve efficiency, create consistent performance, and prevent problems from becoming barriers.

A Role Designed to Turn Plans into Deliverables

The Head of Establishment role was created to ensure the agency's structure evolves alongside the agency. "At JOTO, establishment means turning growth into something people can execute," Westcott said. "My role is to understand what each area needs and help people perform with confidence, while delivering strong results."

Westcott's position connects functions that are often managed separately in traditional organizations. Human Resources develops the people and capabilities behind the agency, Marketing defines how it presents its value, and Sales sets expectations with prospective clients. Bringing those areas into closer alignment helps ensure the promise made to the market reflects what the agency is prepared to deliver, preserving its standards throughout the client journey.

Building a Stronger Agency Infrastructure

The appointment comes as JOTO PR continues expanding Anti-PR as an alternative to traditional public relations models. The agency's approach is built around identifying market disruption, shaping problem-led narratives, and connecting client expertise to timely solutions-led conversations.

"Growth should create momentum, not drag," Westcott said. "When people understand how their work connects and they start collaborating, the organization can move faster without losing what makes us disruptive."

About JOTO PR Disruptors™

JOTO PR Disruptors™ is the Anti-PR® agency behind some of the fastest-growing tech and innovation brands in the U.S. By applying crisis management techniques and modern media algorithms, JOTO PR creates third-party credibility campaigns that produce measurable results and build undeniable market influence. Learn more at www.jotopr.com.

Media Contact:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

jotopr.com

SOURCE JOTO PR