Ingrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer

"Ingrid brings a wealth of experience designing and implementing diversity and inclusion strategies at global corporations," said Mark D. Burkhard, Director of Human Resources "We are confident in her ability to lead Eaton Vance's efforts to attract diverse talent, enhance collaboration and promote continuous learning throughout the Company."

Ms. Jacobs joins Eaton Vance from Raytheon Corporation, where she was Head of Corporate Diversity and Inclusion. She was previously Global Head of Diversity and Inclusion at Whirlpool Corporation and associated with Fifth Third Bank and General Electric. She earned a B.S. in Agricultural Business from Ohio State University and an M.S. in Human Resources Development from Xavier University.

"As Eaton Vance grows larger and our business interests more diverse, it becomes increasingly imperative for us to achieve greater diversity in our employee base and more inclusive work environments," said Thomas E. Faust Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Ingrid's hiring is a testimony to the Company's commitment to these objectives."

