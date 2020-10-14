Ingrilli Citrus, Inc. Expands Operations in U.S. Market

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingrilli Citrus, Inc., a family-owned business producing high-quality citrus juices out of Capo d'Orlando, Sicily, today announced the solidification of its brand in the United States markets. This strengthened U.S. presence includes a wide distribution network, a strong retail presence, operational eCommerce sales, and streamlined sales to retailer warehouses - all of which has been made possible because of the brand's uniquely focused, in-house farming and manufacturing.

Ingrilli Citrus, Inc. - Ingrilli™ Organic Lemon Squeeze and Ingrilli™ Organic Lime Squeeze Ingrilli Citrus, Inc .- Ingrilli™ 100% Lemon Juice and Ingrilli™ 100% Lime Juice

"The Ingrilli family has been farming in Sicily and selling products worldwide for five generations, and our goal has always been to share the labor of our love with as many people as possible," explains Giuseppe Ingrilli, Business Development Manager, Ingrilli Citrus, Inc. "With this increased U.S. presence, we have done exactly that, establishing our brand on the world stage and sharing our organic, farm-to-table, high-quality and never from concentrate juices directly with you. No other lemon and lime squeeze bottle manufacturer can say that, and we are very proud of the accomplishment."

Ingrilli™ first began selling citrus juices in the United States in January of 2020. Like all businesses, Ingrilli™ was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the company was able to quickly resume sales and operations. Since then, Ingrilli Citrus, Inc., has opened and maintained operations with multiple distributors, started to sell direct full container loads to retail warehouses, and expanded its retail presence nationwide.

The company attributes this expedient growth to the phenomenal movement of Ingrilli™ products at the retail level, the company's standout sales team, its excellent relationships with brokers, customers, and retailers, and its singular focus on delivering the highest-quality lemon and lime juice products.

Following this success, Ingrilli™ aims to give back to the community. Since the beginning of the year, Ingrilli Citrus, Inc., has donated about 40,000 bottles of lemon and lime juice to help to feed the hungry, and the company will continue to donate as the opportunities arise.

Ingrilli Citrus, Inc., will participate in the first-ever virtual Produce Marketing Association PMA Fresh Summit on October 13-15, 2020 .

About Ingrilli Citrus, Inc.

Ingrilli Citrus, Inc . is a family-owned business with five generations of farming and producing citrus juices directly from their family orchard in Capo d'Orlando, Sicily. All Ingrilli™ juices and condiments are batch-produced directly in their facilities in Sicily. The company follows the strictest food safety standards, and they do not outsource any of their production. This allows them to squeeze the freshest lemons, maintain the highest quality, and produce the best-tasting juices on the market today. Learn more at IngrilliCitrus.com .

