Ingrilli Citrus, Inc., Launches Ingrilli™ Organic Ginger Squeeze Blend

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingrilli Citrus, Inc., a family-owned business based out of Capo d'Orlando, Sicily, announced the launch of its Ingrilli™ Organic Ginger Squeeze Blend in the United States. Made with fresh organic Peruvian ginger and organic Sicilian lemon juice, the new ginger blend is the company's first product with a non-citrus main ingredient. With the launch, Ingrilli expands its product line, offering a broader suite of orchard-to-table products directly from Sicily to the world market.

Ingrilli Citrus, Inc. - Ingrilli™ Organic Ginger Squeeze Blend Ingrilli™ Organic Ginger Squeeze Blend, Ingrilli™ Organic Lemon Squeeze and Ingrilli™ Organic Lime Squeeze

Of the launch, Ingrilli's™ Business Development Manager Giuseppe Ingrilli said, "Ginger is a flavorful root with many health benefits, and a natural companion to lemon and lime that our customers were eager to see on the shelves. That's why we were excited to partner directly with farmers in Peru and create a new product that has all the flavor, quality, and uncompromising standards that our customers have come to know and love - with a spicy ginger kick."

The Ingrilli™ Organic Ginger Squeeze blend is certified USDA organic, non-GMO Project verified, OU kosher, vegan, never from concentrate, gluten & BPA-free, and completely free of artificial flavors, colors or chemical preservatives. It joins the rest of the Ingrilli product line, which includes The Ingrilli™ Organic Lemon Squeeze, the Ingrilli™ Organic Lime Squeeze, Ingrilli™ 100% Lemon Juice and Ingrilli™ 100% Lime Juice. All Ingrilli™ juices can be used for cooking, baking, salads and drink mixers.

Ingrilli™ Organic Ginger Squeeze Blend is available now in stores and online in the United States.

Ingrilli Citrus, Inc. is a family-owned business with five generations of farming and producing citrus juices directly from their family orchard in Capo d'Orlando, Sicily. All Ingrilli™ juices and condiments are batch-produced directly in their facilities in Sicily. The company follows the strictest food safety standards, and they do not outsource any of their production. This allows them to squeeze the freshest lemons, maintain the highest quality, and produce the best-tasting juices on the market today. Learn more at IngrilliCitrus.com .

