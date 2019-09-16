Ingrilli Citrus, Inc., Launches Ingrilli™ Organic Lemon & Ingrilli™ Organic Lime Squeeze Citrus Juices

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingrilli Citrus, Inc., a family-owned business based out of Capo d'Orlando, Sicily, announced the launch of its Ingrilli™ Organic Lemon Squeeze & Ingrilli™ Organic Lime Squeeze citrus juices in the United States. These are the first USDA organic certified lemon and lime juices available in squeeze bottles in the USA. With the launch, Ingrilli brings its high standards and suite of orchard-to-table products directly from Sicily to the world market.

Of the release, Ingrilli's™ Business Development Manager Giuseppe Ingrilli said, "We've been farmers for five generations, and we take pride in knowing that every bottle of Ingrilli products lives up to our family name. We know that these organic products - which are certified USDA organic, non-GMO Project verified, OU kosher, vegan, never from concentrate, and gluten & BPA-free - are doing exactly that."

The Ingrilli™ Organic Lemon & Ingrilli™ Organic Lime Squeeze Citrus Juices are also completely free of artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. They are joined by two conventional products as well: Ingrilli™ 100% Lemon Juice and Ingrilli™ 100% Lime Juice . All Ingrilli™ citrus juices can be used for cooking, baking, salads and drink mixers.

The new Ingrilli™ product lines will be showcased at the Produce Marketing Association - Fresh Summit (PMA) in Anaheim, California on October 18-19, 2019. The line will be available at booth #2393 in the First-Time Exhibitors Pavilion.

About Ingrilli Citrus, Inc.

Ingrilli Citrus, Inc . is a family-owned business with five generations of farming and producing citrus juices directly from their family orchard in Capo d'Orlando, Sicily. All Ingrilli™ juices and condiments are batch-produced directly in their facilities in Sicily. The company follows the strictest food safety standards, and they do not outsource any of their production. This allows them to squeeze the freshest lemons, maintain the highest quality, and produce the best-tasting juices on the market today. Learn more at IngrilliCitrus.com.

