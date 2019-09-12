HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Swimming is such a relaxing activity. That's why we love to do it in our free time. However, once the seasons start changing to the colder weather, swimming gets put on the back burner and closing your pool becomes the priority. That said, pool closings are made up of multiple parts - cleaning the pool, winterizing the water, and eventually closing the pool by putting a cover over it. However, if it is your first time putting on a pool cover or just struggle with it annually, inground pool covers manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, discusses best practices for putting on your pool cover.

Unroll with Caution. Whether you have just purchased a brand-new LOOP-LOC safety cover or have one in the shed, it is best to avoid dragging or scraping the cover across the ground to prevent catching a sharp edge and prevent general wear and tear. This process is best done with a two-person team as it is easier to manage instead of individually. Follow the Grid. The seams that protrude from the cover acts as a grid to allow you to determine if your cover is lined up correctly with their anchors/springs. If you have a pool that is shaped in anything other than the traditional rectangle, it can be difficult to dictate what side is which. With the grid in mind, it makes the task much more manageable. Test the Tension. Once you've successfully applied your pool cover to your pool, it may seem like you're done. However, you will still need to test the spring tension on each spring of the cover. As you're adjusting the cover, make sure the cover springs are compressed equally. It will take some time to adjust the straps of the cover to get the springs uniform. Once that is done, your pool cover is now ready for the offseason and protect your pool for anything that comes its way. Mark the Corners. Once your pool cover is installed this offseason, you can mark the corners, or for those with a more custom shape, the edges of where your pool is. Try using colored zip ties to signal where each edge is. If you do this, the next time you have to close your pool, you will have a clearer sense of direction on what side goes where and help save time.

It is a journey to close your pool. From all the chemicals and cleaning processes, it can feel like a chore. However, once you are ready to install your pool cover, you are close to the finish line. By following these best practices, you will be set up for a successful closing and clean pool come spring.

About LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

SOURCE LOOP-LOC