HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When you're trying to relax in the pool, the last thing you want to deal with is pesky bugs. They're not only annoying, but also unappealing to the eye. Every Summer many try new methods to keep them out of site and out of mind, but ultimately find themselves facing the same issue. Inground pool covers supplier, LOOP-LOC, shares tips for removing and keeping bugs out of your pool.

Keep Your Yard Well Groomed: Bugs often survive better in certain landscapes. This includes: wooded areas, tall grass, weeds, etc. If your pool is next to anything of this nature, it will attract more bugs in and around your pool. To prevent this from occurring, it is important to maintain a well-groomed yard, specifically around the pool.

Run Your Pool Pump: Many bugs, especially mosquitoes, are attracted to stagnant water. By running your pool 3-4 hours a day, mosquitoes are less likely to land on your water, thus keeping them away from your pool area.

Don't Eat or Drink Around Your Pool: This goes without saying, but bugs are heavily attracted to any type of food or drink. If eating and drinking is happening around your pool, they will flock over and be sure to bother you and your guests. Your best bet would be to not eat or drink at all around the pool, but if you really want to, try to keep it as tidy as possible. The second you drop a crumb, there will be bugs swarming over.

Enclose Your Pool Area with A Screen: Having your pool area enclosed with a screen can heavily decrease the number of bugs you see in and around the pool. Although this isn't possible for all pool types and backyards, it does benefit those that can make it work. The screen will help keep those pesky bugs away from your spot of relaxation.

Shock Your Pool: By shocking a pool, you are killing all inhabitants surviving. This is important because it will kill those bugs already living in the pool, but also those eggs that may have been laid. Shocking your pool can be a bit bothersome because people cannot swim in the pool as it is taking place, but it will benefit you in the long run. In a perfect world, it would be good to shock the pool once a week, but if that is unrealistic for you, once every couple of weeks works as well.

ABOUT LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC pool covers . LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on Earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

