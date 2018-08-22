Inground Pool Liner Company, LOOP-LOC, Discusses the Benefits of Installing a Hot Tub This Fall

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the temperature creeps down into autumn, pools are closing left and right to beat the first freeze. Does this mean your fun in the water has to end? Rest assured, because there's a relaxing, warm option for anybody looking to take a splash in the middle of the cooler seasons. Inground pool covers company, LOOP-LOC, knows that installing a hot tub this fall can bring you and your family amazing benefits for many winters to come. Check out how a hot tub can help you below.

Besides being extremely relaxing, a hot tub works as a great sleep aid for people who have trouble sleeping through the night. Taking a dip in the warm water raises your body temperature to a more comfortable level, leading to deeper, higher quality sleep through the night. Soaking a few hours before bedtime relaxes your muscles and melts the daily stresses away, so you can focus on getting a good, continuous night's sleep.

If you're a person who works out often, then a hot tub can be a great addition to your workout routine–at least on the muscle recovery side! Letting your body relax in a hot tub gives you better blood circulation and relieves tension, making your sore muscles melt away in the water. Muscle recovery is key to keeping a strong, healthy body that can exercise regularly, and a hot tub can help you do just that.

A hot tub can do wonders for your skin too–the steam and heat from the tub can open up your pores and release your body of toxins. Taking a quick shower after a nice soak in the hot tub will wash off any toxins, and if you can take a splash of cold water, tighten your pores back up.

Any aches or pains you have, whether they're in your joints or your back, will find instant pain relief in the buoyancy of the hot tub, where heat can envelop your sore spots and provide a much-needed break for your body. In addition to the pain relief, the hot water can reduce stiffness and provide greater range of motion for those who suffer from chronic pain due to arthritis or other health issues.

The best benefit from owning a hot tub is likely the stress relief and relaxation. Just taking a jump into the warm water in the middle of a chilly late fall day can ease the worries of life and give you a few minutes to yourself. With the water lowering your blood pressure naturally, easing muscle tension, and warming your whole body, a hot tub can be one of the most soothing experiences after a hectic day.

Invest in your own hot tub this fall to experience all of the amazing benefits you can gain from a dip in the hot water. Plus, a hot tub isn't exclusive to the cold weather–once your pool opens back up, your hot tub will still be there for a warm dip on a chilly summer night or a nice feature for party guests who don't like to swim.

