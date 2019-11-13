HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Depending on where you live, you may make the decision to keep your pool open during the off-season, while others completely close and winterize the pool. If you are keeping your pool open this off-season, it is important to properly maintain it. Inground pool liners manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, discusses 4 off-season operation tips to utilize this winter.

Don't neglect pool cleaning. Even if your pool is not being used frequently during the off-season, it's important to keep the same cleaning routine. Be sure to clear the surface of leaves and debris, vacuum dirt from the pool floor, brush the liner, and run your pump regularly.

Maintain pool chemistry. Much like cleaning, it's still important to maintain proper chemical levels, even if the pool is being used infrequently or not at all. Be sure to test the chemical levels just as frequently during the off-season as when the pool is in use. Your swimming pool professional can help you adjust chemical levels for the off-season when necessary.

Having the right liner. Having a high-quality liner makes off-season operation much easier. A liner made from high quality materials will provide a strong, sturdy lining for your pool. This helps it withstand any conditions that the off-season throws your way.

Watch out for freezing temperatures. Below freezing temperatures require different pumping, filtering, and cleaning needs. Be sure to keep an eye on the temperature and adjust operations accordingly. If you live in an area that consistently has temperatures below freezing during the winter, it might be a good idea to consider closing and winterizing the pool completely.

If you plan to keep your pool open during the off-season, it's important to follow these operation tips to reduce the amount of work you need to do to get your pool ready for use next season.

About LOOP-LOC

There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC pool liners manufacturer is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

