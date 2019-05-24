Inground Pool Liners Manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, Discusses How New Pool Owners Can Get the Most Out of Their First Swimming Pool Season

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There is nothing more memorable than your first summer as a pool owner. You have spent months, or even years, of planning and now the time has finally arrived to enjoy numerous lazy summer days by the pool. However, pool season is quick and fleeting in the grand scheme of the calendar year. Inground pool liners manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, discusses how new pool owners can make the most out of their first swimming pool season.

Plan poolside events. What better way to celebrate your newly open pool than with a party? Answer: there is none! Pools were meant for swimmers and parties bring swimmers, which is why the summer season is the best time to plan events for family and friends to enjoy your new backyard oasis. However, poolside events don't always mean parties, a poolside dinner with the immediate family is a great alternative to a party when looking for a low-key evening.

If you and your family can't get enough of pool season, try extending it. There are numerous options to help extend your pool season, whether that means opening your pool earlier or closing it later. However, if you decide to go that route think about investing in a pool heater. The warmer water will be a much-needed addition when trying to swim when the air is cooler. Either a gas heater or heat pump can help keep your pool water warm and inviting when the air begins to change. Keep your pool clean. Pool season is already a limited-time engagement, no need to shorten the season with water chemical imbalances. For first-time pool owners, you'll want to remember to have your pool water tested constantly. Either professionally or at home, testing the chemical levels in your pool is imperative to a successful pool season. Remember, keeping the pool clean isn't just about the chemicals in your water, it is also about the filter. Don't forget to constantly check your filter and clean or replace cartridges when needed. A clean filter will help to keep clean water circulating throughout.

Pool season is fleeting, be sure to enjoy every moment of your first season as pool owner with these tips.

ABOUT LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC . LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on Earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

