HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer winding down, it's sadly time to talk about the off-season and pool closings. Even with the leaves changing colors, it is crucial that you do not forget to take care of your pool during the off-season months. Most importantly, be conscious of taking care of your pool cover as it will experience the most wear and tear during the fall and winter months. With battling the elements - snow, rain, icing - and all the debris that come with the seasonal changes, if you do not take proper care of your pool cover and follow certain procedures, your pool cover may not last as long as you would like it to. Inground pool liners manufacturer, LOOP-LOC explains how to keep your pool cover in top condition during the off-season.

Maintain tension. Safety covers need to be held tight and secure. They are held in place by springs and straps that allow the safety cover to maintain its integrity. Throughout the off-season, periodically check the tension of the cover and ensure that each spring is expanded to the same length. If the safety cover is too loose, there is a chance small critters can get through under the cover and leave you a headache once you go to open your pool in the summer.

Maintain Proper Water Level. It may sound counter-intuitive, but for your pool safety cover to work properly, the water level inside of your pool will need to be at a level that is just right - not too high, not too low. If your water level is at the correct height, it will help the safety cover when there is snowfall as it will not let it excessively droop. On the other hand, if your water level is too high, it can attract twigs and debris to pool on a wet spot that occurs where water touches the cover. If needed, take a small pump to siphon out water from the pool prior to placing the safety cover.

Mark Your Cover. During the off-season, depending on where you are located, there is likely a chance you will experience heavy snowfall during the winter months - multiple times. If a heavy blanket of snow occurs, it can be hard to locate where the pool is when it is covered. That is why it's best to place lawn stakes or some sort of indicator to outline the edge of the pool. This allows you to safely walk in your backyard if you have to do any shoveling or maintenance during the winter.

By practicing and including these tips to your off-season pool maintenance to-do list, not only will your safety cover thank you, but your wallet will also. Although maintenance during pool season is important, off-season maintenance is equally as important to keeping your pool in pristine condition. So this off-season, implement these tips and you will be on your way to having a safety cover that will last years to come.

About LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC.

