HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Closing your pool is one of the most unanticipated events by pool owners as the end of Summer approaches. It can be a difficult and tedious process; however, it is necessary to keep your pool out of harm's way during the colder months. When closing your pool, it is important to keep your pool liner in mind. It is one of the most crucial aspects of a pool and you want to ensure that it stays in the best condition possible so you can enjoy it for many swimming seasons to come. Inground Pool Liners Manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, explains how to keep your pool liner in top condition during the off season.

Know When To Cover Your Pool . When you are in the process of covering your pool, you may not be conscious of how much certain processes can affect your pool. For example, if you add chemicals to your pool, you should refrain from covering it for at least 24 hours. Try scheduling out your last water treatments with plenty of buffer time before covering.

. When you are in the process of covering your pool, you may not be conscious of how much certain processes can affect your pool. For example, if you add chemicals to your pool, you should refrain from covering it for at least 24 hours. Try scheduling out your last water treatments with plenty of buffer time before covering. Don't Neglect Your Water Line . Make sure you have a vinyl cleaner in your pool maintenance arsenal. Washing down the water line consistently helps protect the vinyl from the sun's UV rays. It's optimal to have water levels on the lower side, that way you can apply cleaner easily to a larger area. Be mindful to use a cleaner specifically for vinyl, as household cleaners may be abrasive or contain damaging chemicals.

. Make sure you have a vinyl cleaner in your pool maintenance arsenal. Washing down the water line consistently helps protect the vinyl from the sun's UV rays. It's optimal to have water levels on the lower side, that way you can apply cleaner easily to a larger area. Be mindful to use a cleaner specifically for vinyl, as household cleaners may be abrasive or contain damaging chemicals. Be Aware of How Much Chlorine You Are Adding. As a pool owner, it is crucial you understand the chlorine levels your pool specifically needs both during swimming season and even during the offseason. If you are unsure of the amount you should be adding, you should consult with your local pool professional to discuss the optimal chemical levels.

Keeping your pool liner in mind during the closing process, and in the months following, is necessary to keep your pool up and running, even when you're not. Make sure to practice these key tips above during your closing season, and you'll be sure to be diving into your favorite liner season after season!

ABOUT LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

