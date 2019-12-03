HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The steps you take to care for your pool in the winter will make a big difference when it comes time to open your pool again this spring. Knowing how to properly care for your pool during the winter is an essential part of owning a pool and getting to enjoy it for years to come.

Inground pool liners manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, explains how to properly care for your pool during the winter.

Keep your pool covered. One of the most important care tips for the winter is to keep your pool covered. This keeps damaging debris out of your pool. It also helps to reduce evaporation, freezing, and other environment-driven effects. It also keeps people and pets safe when playing in your yard during winter. Throughout the winter, check to be sure your pool cover is still properly fitted and secured for best results.

Keep your cover clean. Covering your pool is essential but keeping the cover clean and clear is important too. This further reduces the likelihood of debris making its way into your pool. It also helps keep the pool area visible for those in the backyard. If you live in an area prone to a lot of snow, prioritize clearing the pool cover of snow and ice before the rest of the yard. Additionally, consider marking the perimeter of the pool area with tall, highly-visible objects to ensure safety.

Check for freezing parts. When it gets deep into winter and temperatures are consistently below freezing, it's important to check pool equipment and pipe systems to make sure they remain dry. Otherwise, they can freeze which can cause them to crack. The last thing you want as you're about to open your pool is to realize you need to replace major parts. Whenever possible, remove equipment (such as ladders) and store indoors to prevent damage.

Maintain chemicals. It is important to get you pool water chemistry just right before closing the pool and maintain that throughout the winter. Staying on top of chemical maintenance for chemicals like chlorine and algaecide can help keep your pool clear of algae growth, which makes opening the pool a lot easier.

Follow these steps this winter and you will see a difference in how quick and easy it will be to open your pool for the start of next season.

