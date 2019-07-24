HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Association of Pool & Spa Professionals, there are 10.4 million residential swimming pools in the United States alone. Additionally, swimming is often regarded as one of the most popular, not to mention low-impact, forms of athletics in the country. It's fair that homeowners will want their own pools, which will lead to them to research inground pools. Inground pool liners manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, shares tips for deciding on an inground pool.

When choosing the best inground pool, it's easy to become overwhelmed. With a number of options to select from, not to mention different variables for each, finding the ideal pool can be a challenge. With the right information, however, deciding on an inground pool to install will be easier than expected. It will also boost your home's value, not to mention provide a source of entertainment that your guests will be itching to use.

Let's take a look at some of the factors that go into choosing an inground pool:

Installation Process

The installation process of an inground pool is nothing short of effortless. The reason for this is that it removes the need for manual labor on the part of the homeowner. Inground pools are always installed by pool companies, which are owned and operated by knowledgeable specialists. This completely takes the burden and responsibility off the pool owner, providing them with peace of mind in the process.

Safety

When it comes to the safety of inground pools, there are numerous precautions that can be taken. Safety covers, for instance, are placed over pools to prevent debris from entering the water. Safety fences are designed to keep pets and children away from pool, providing an additional level of supervision. These are just a few precautions that can make inground pools safe.

Customization and Appearance

Inground pools are completely customizable. If they are made of concrete, inground pools can take literally any shape, fitting the mold of your backyard perfectly. There are also wider ranges for add-ons available for inground pools. These include, but aren't limited to, inground pool liners, diving boards, tanning ledges, and attached spas. With the right accessories, you can make your inground pool one of a kind.

Maintenance

Inground pools require a lot of the same upkeep. Cleaning, filtering, and maintaining chemical balance are part of pool maintenance. Inground pools hold up well over time. With that said, they must still be properly maintained so that debris is kept away, and the aforementioned chemical balance remains neutral. Consistent pool maintenance will make the swimming experience more enjoyable for all.

Lifetime Value

Are you planning on selling your home or simply maintaining the value of your property? Inground pools are valuable, as they're often regarded as appealing to the general buyer. If your home is the only one, or one of a few, that has an inground pool in your area, its value will be considerably higher. This is another benefit that shoppers should be mindful of.

As you can see, there are several factors that go into choosing an inground pool. With this information mind, however, the shopping experience will be easier. The dream pool awaits and all you must do is take the steps to find it.

