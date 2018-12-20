Inground Pool Liners, Manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, Takes an In-Depth Look at Different Pool Pumps and Their Function

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As a pool owner, you know there's plenty of pieces to keep your pool system up and running smoothly. One of the most important parts within your pool's system is the pump, otherwise known as the motor that pulls your pool water into the pipe system and through your filter. The filter system is a vital part of having a clean and clear pool, but it wouldn't function without being pumped by your pool's motor. There are many different kinds of pool pumps, so it can be challenging to make a choice about which functions are best for your backyard. Manufacturer of inground pool liners , LOOP-LOC, will take an in-depth look at different pool pumps and their features to help you with this decision.

First, you need to look for a pump fit for your pool size to guarantee good performance. The ideal pump should get through your pool in 8-hour cycles. You can figure out what is ideal for your pool through two numbers: Desired Flow Rate (GPM – Gallons per Minute) and Resistance (Feet of Head). The former is just the total gallonage of your pool divided by 8 (hours), then divided by 60 (minutes). Crunching the numbers will produce the ideal flow rate for your pool. For the latter, measure the distance between your skimmer and the pump from the outline of your pool. If there's more than one skimmer, average out the distances, which will give you the resistance. Once these numbers are ready to go, it's time for the next step: which pump is right for you?

Single Speed Pump: Common and affordable, single speed pumps are popular from their low price tag. They are efficient but require large amounts of energy to run for a long time, so they might be a better fit for a pool that is infrequently used. They are not very environmentally friendly from their energy-usage but perform well, operating at one speed on a single motor.

Double Speed Pump: Slightly more efficient than its predecessor, double speed pumps have high and low variations in speed. When in use or being maintained, running at high speed is suggested. If neither in use nor being cleaned, low speed is preferred. This pump is intended to save on the energy costs of the single speed pump, so its outright price tag is higher.

Variable Speed Pump: The final pump option is the most energy efficient, allowing pool owners to set the flow rate at the best number for their pool. A variable speed pool pump is digitally controlled and quiet when running, coupled with a longer lifespan. Using a different kind of magnet motor than previously mentioned pumps, variable speed pumps can change speeds according to your needs, therefore saving you a lot in energy costs. However, they are costly up front, which can be a deterrent for many pool owners.

Deciding what pool pump is right for you is a decision you can make on your own, but if you're lost in the numbers or the speeds, reach out to a pool professional– they will decide what's best for your pool based on your budget, size, and usage. Good luck!

