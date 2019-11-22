Inground Pool Liners Supplier, LOOP-LOC, Shares 3 Benefits of Covering Your Pool in the Winter

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the winter approaches, you might still be deciding whether or not you want to cover your pool for the season. With safety being your top priority and protecting your backyard investment the second priority, covering your pool is a smart decision. Inground pool liners supplier, LOOP-LOC, shares three benefits of covering your pool in the winter.

1. Protecting against debris and weather

The changing seasons bring about increased debris and more intense weather patterns. Leaves, broken twigs, snow, and ice all can fall or be blown into your pool at any time during the winter. Covering your pool protects it from potential damage due to objects or freezing temperatures. If you live somewhere that is more prone to sunlight than freezing temperatures, covering your pool can protect against damage from sunlight as well.



2. Keeping your pool area safe

Safety is the top concern of any pool owner. Covering your pool protects against backyard accidents. This is especially important in the winter for pools in climates that are prone to snow. Snow can mask the pool area, so it's important to install a safety cover as a line of protection from accidents. For an additional layer of protection, consider installing a removable pool fence to prevent entrance into the pool area altogether.



3. Protecting your backyard investment

Your pool is an investment made to be enjoyed for years to come. Properly caring for your pool year-round will help you get the longest lifespan possible out of your pool. Aside from following your care and maintenance instructions, covering your pool for the winter helps protect it so you can enjoy it year after year.

Covering your pool is an important part of pool maintenance. Whether you select a mesh safety cover or a solid safety cover, a high-quality pool cover can extend the life of your pool and keep your family, friends, and pets safe.

About LOOP-LOC

There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

