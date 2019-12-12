HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Proper off-season maintenance is an essential part of successful pool ownership. The steps you take to care for your pool during the off-season will greatly impact the ease of opening the pool next season, plus the overall lifespan of your pool.

Inground pool liners supplier, LOOP-LOC, shares an off-season pool maintenance guide. Here are the top things to keep in mind during the winter and early spring:

Add additional algaecide. Although algaecides should be added and circulated on the day you close your pool, it may not be enough to defend all winter long. Add a long-lasting algaecide to your pool's water mid-winter to keep your water clear, which makes your pool easier to open.

Check for freezing. It is important to periodically check your pipes and motorized parts once the temperature approaches the freezing mark. If there is excess water in your pipes or equipment, they could freeze and crack. This will make for an expensive setback when opening your pool and can significantly delay the time it takes to prepare it for use.

Keep your pool covered during periods of non-use. Your pool cover is the first line of defense against winter elements as well as your greatest safety measure. Keeping your pool covered with a high-quality safety pool cover protects your pool against harsh temperatures, ice, and debris, while keeping people and animals in your backyard safe from poolside accidents.

Be aware of weather patterns. The weather trends greatly impact how you care for your pool during the off-season. Mild autumns may call for additional chemicals heading into winter. Heavy rains may dilute your chemical concentration or impact water levels if you have a mesh pool cover. An abundance of below-freezing days or nights can cause pipes to freeze. Be sure to note your fall and winter weather patterns and adjust your pool care accordingly.

Following this off-season pool maintenance guide, as well as the information from your care instructions and swimming pool professional, will help keep your pool in great shape for next season. Proper care during the off-season, paired with proper care when it's open, will allow you to enjoy your pool year after year.

About LOOP-LOC

There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC pool liners manufacturer is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica.

SOURCE LOOP-LOC

Related Links

https://www.looploc.com

