Inhabit IQ Adds ResMan to its Suite of Solutions for Property Managers

This transaction will give Inhabit IQ a core residential-focused property management solution, while further expanding Inhabit IQ's presence in the affordable housing market. Inhabit IQ's market-leading ancillary product offerings covering payments, screening, insurance, utility billing, document management, inspections, facility maintenance and learning management are highly complementary with ResMan, and the combination will enable the company to meet the evolving needs and priorities of property management companies. The platforms of both Inhabit IQ and ResMan will remain open to partnerships with other solutions providers, allowing customers the choice of best-in-class providers to manage and optimize performance.

"We admire the quality of ResMan's products, team and customer-centric approach. With ResMan's industry-leading technology platform, we will have a full suite of solutions that allow property managers for residential, commercial and vacation rental properties to seamlessly operate their businesses either exclusively with Inhabit IQ and ResMan or in partnership with other providers," said Lisa Stinnett, CEO of Inhabit IQ. "Providing customers with flexibility and access to best-in-class solutions have been the guiding principles for both our companies. We are excited to welcome the talented ResMan team to Inhabit IQ, and look forward to further accelerating innovation across our solutions as we offer a one-stop, industry-leading platform to our clients."

"We're excited to join forces with Inhabit IQ and take our company to the next level as part of a premier and differentiated platform of leading property management solutions and services," said Paul Bridgewater, CEO of ResMan. "In recent years, we have successfully scaled our customer-first service model and expanded the reach of our software platform to new segments of the industry. Inhabit IQ's industry knowledge and collaborative approach with fast-growing tech companies make them the ideal partner to create a true industry-leading offering."

"We are proud to have supported ResMan's growth and expansion as the company takes this exciting next step in their journey," said Gavin Turner, Managing Partner at Mainsail Partners, ResMan's growth equity partner prior to today's transaction. "Since our investment in 2017, ResMan has experienced strong organic growth as a result of key investments in people, innovation and technology, as well as transformative growth from several add-on acquisitions. We are confident ResMan will continue to accelerate its momentum and provide clients with an even stronger offering as part of Inhabit IQ. We look forward to watching their continued success."

ResMan's headquarters will remain in Plano, Texas, and the Company will continue to be led by Paul Bridgewater and its current senior leadership team.

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal advisor to Inhabit IQ. Harris Williams LLC served as financial advisor to ResMan.

About ResMan

ResMan is the preferred growth partner that drives profitability and efficiency for nearly a thousand property management companies across the U.S. ResMan delivers the property management industry's most innovative technology platform, making property investments and operations more profitable and easier to manage. ResMan's platform unlocks a new path to growth for property management companies that deliver consistent NOI improvement and brilliant resident experiences easier than ever before. For more information, visit us at www.myresman.com or engage with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

About Inhabit IQ

Inhabit IQ is a unique collective of tech-forward companies serving the vacation and property management industries. Its strategic partnerships deliver best-in-class software solutions and services while fostering innovation and collaboration with like-minded entrepreneurs and industry leaders. The company believes that property managers should have the opportunity to choose platforms that best support their business goals and benefit from strategic partnerships across their ecosystem. Inhabit IQ has several private equity partners, including Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Insight Partners, Greater Sum Ventures and PSG, that are committed to helping support the Company's commitment to property management software innovation. To learn more, visit InhabitIQ.com.

About Mainsail Partners

Mainsail Partners is a growth equity firm with offices in San Francisco and Austin that invests exclusively in fast-growing, bootstrapped software companies. The firm has raised over $1.3 billion and invested in more than 50 growing companies since 2003. Mainsail prioritizes investments in B2B software companies with compelling business models in growing markets. The firm's approach to driving value creation is anchored in a dedicated Operations Team that is purpose-built to help founders scale their businesses and accelerate growth. These women and men include former software company operators who leverage real-world experience, well-established best practices, and a true partnership ethos to support management teams. For more information, visit mainsailpartners.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.

