Inhabit IQ Announces Kimberly Lang as New Managing Director

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhabit IQ, a unique collective of tech-forward products serving the residential, commercial and vacation rental management industries, announced today that Kimberly Lang has joined the organization as Managing Director of its Vacation division.

In this newly created position, Lang will work across the division to drive strategic initiatives and client advocacy programs that accelerate the future of vacation rental technology and deliver greater value for the vacation rental industry. She will report to Eric Broughton, Chief Strategy Officer.

"Kimberly is a results-driven executive with a knack for building successful teams, operational efficiencies, and client loyalty," said Lisa Stinnett, CEO of Inhabit. "Our friends in the vacation rental industry are experiencing an exciting post-pandemic revitalization, and Kimberly will lead the brands that can help them further enhance and grow their business through best-in-class tech solutions."

With more than 20 years of experience in the technology and software space across property management, real estate, and payment processing, Kimberly recently served as Chief Business Officer at CheckAlt and as Chief Operating Officer at ExamSoft. Previously, Lang spent more than a decade in various leadership roles with RealPage, a multinational property management software corporation.

Under Lang's leadership and demonstrated expertise in client success and business transformation, Inhabit will strengthen its Vacation division software and services and identify valuable integrations and cross-selling opportunities to support company growth and deliver greater value for the vacation rental industry.

Lang added, "We're seeing a renewed desire for travel which presents an enormous opportunity in the vacation rental market. With a focus on product innovation, Inhabit IQ is uniquely positioned to deliver world-class user experiences to travelers and property managers alike."

Additionally, Robin Bulba has joined the company as Vice President, Vacation PMS. With more than 20 years of experience in property management, Bulba has led all aspects of business operations. She is skilled at strengthening operations management while improving workflow, streamlining processes, systems analysis, quality improvement, and cost control. Scott Butler, longtime EVP of Inhabit's Vacation division, will drive growth through greater focus on digital marketing and business development efforts. The duo will report to Lang as part of the Vacation division leadership team.

