Inhabit Launches New Slate of Product Innovations at Apartmentalize 2026

New advancements include AI-powered assistants, fraud prevention tools, expanded integrations, capabilities and digital leasing innovations for property management companies.

NEW ORLEANS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhabit®, the residential industry's leading software provider offering both full-stack and platform-agnostic point solutions, announced a robust lineup of product advancements at Apartmentalize 2026, the National Apartment Association's annual rental housing conference and exposition. The new and enhanced solutions are designed to help property management teams improve resident and prospect experiences, accelerate decision-making, reduce fraud and compliance risk, and create meaningful operational efficiencies across the resident lifecycle.

ResMan Logo (PRNewsfoto/ResMan) The Anyone Home by Inhabit logo. Green Box with white house outline within it. Text reading Anyone Home by Inhabit to the right of the icon. (PRNewsfoto/Anyone Home)

"Our teams continue to focus on solving the most urgent operational challenges facing property management companies today," said Boone Atkins, EVP and Managing Director of Residential Division of Inhabit. "From AI-powered assistants that help teams respond faster, to fraud prevention and compliance tools that reduce risk, this latest wave of innovation reflects our commitment to helping operators work smarter, protect revenue and deliver better experiences for residents and prospects."

Next Generation Advancements in AI

Resident AI is an AI-powered multilingual assistant handling resident inquiries around the clock, including maintenance-related questions. This provides faster response times, improves resident satisfaction, and creates efficiencies for property teams.

is an AI-powered multilingual assistant handling resident inquiries around the clock, including maintenance-related questions. This provides faster response times, improves resident satisfaction, and creates efficiencies for property teams. ReportsPro AI from ResMan® is a new AI-enabled agent, ROI, which uses natural language processing and advanced data-access technology to provide users with information and insights in real time.

from ResMan® is a new AI-enabled agent, ROI, which uses natural language processing and advanced data-access technology to provide users with information and insights in real time. Reporting Assistant from Anyone Home® is an AI-enabled reporting agent that uses natural language processing and advanced data-access technology to provide users with real-time information and insights. The agent can also create tables, charts and dashboards, save prompts and export results to Excel.

from Anyone Home® is an AI-enabled reporting agent that uses natural language processing and advanced data-access technology to provide users with real-time information and insights. The agent can also create tables, charts and dashboards, save prompts and export results to Excel. Invoice AI is an AI-powered solution that eliminates the need to manually enter invoices into ResMan. The solution receives vendor invoices, extracts the data, and makes the invoice available for review and approval within ResMan.

is an AI-powered solution that eliminates the need to manually enter invoices into ResMan. The solution receives vendor invoices, extracts the data, and makes the invoice available for review and approval within ResMan. Leasing Assistant is an AI-powered agent managing inbound chat, voice and SMS inquiries. It uses Hybrid Intelligence — a blend of AI, automation and live human interaction — to seamlessly transition conversations to live agents when appropriate, enhancing the leasing experience for renters while driving efficiencies and increasing conversion for properties.

Expanded Fee Transparency and Digital Marketing Capabilities

is an AI-powered agent managing inbound chat, voice and SMS inquiries. It uses Hybrid Intelligence — a blend of AI, automation and live human interaction — to seamlessly transition conversations to live agents when appropriate, enhancing the leasing experience for renters while driving efficiencies and increasing conversion for properties. Expanded Fee Transparency and Digital Marketing Capabilities Anyone Home and Razz ® Partnership with Engrain advances fee clarity across multifamily marketing and leasing. Through the collaboration, Razz and Anyone Home gain access to Engrain data and fee-calculating technology to provide renters with an additional way to see clear pricing throughout the leasing process.

® advances fee clarity across multifamily marketing and leasing. Through the collaboration, Razz and Anyone Home gain access to Engrain data and fee-calculating technology to provide renters with an additional way to see clear pricing throughout the leasing process. Seasonal Publishing enables property marketers using Razz Websites to pre-plan, save, share and schedule seasonal website updates — including copy, imagery and page layout changes — helping apartment websites stay fresh, timely and aligned with the community story they want to tell throughout the year.

New Integrations and Compliance Tools

enables property marketers using Razz Websites to pre-plan, save, share and schedule seasonal website updates — including copy, imagery and page layout changes — helping apartment websites stay fresh, timely and aligned with the community story they want to tell throughout the year. New Integrations and Compliance Tools TenantTech ® and Blue Moon Integration gives TenantTech customers the option to use Blue Moon rental applications and lease forms in regions where they do not currently have access to attorney-reviewed documents, helping properties save time, reduce risk and save on legal costs.

® gives TenantTech customers the option to use Blue Moon rental applications and lease forms in regions where they do not currently have access to attorney-reviewed documents, helping properties save time, reduce risk and save on legal costs. Lease File Audit from ValenceDocs® is now AI-enabled, automatically detecting discrepancies between system data and lease documents to help recover revenue, reduce compliance risk and save staff time.

from ValenceDocs® is now AI-enabled, automatically detecting discrepancies between system data and lease documents to help recover revenue, reduce compliance risk and save staff time. Digital Income Verification is a Western Reporting ®solution that accelerates lease approvals and helps prevent fraud before it occurs with a comprehensive, multilayered approach combining trusted third-party data, real-time checks and fraud detection tools. The solution is also available to ResMan Screening and TenantTech customers.

is a Western Reporting ®solution that accelerates lease approvals and helps prevent before it occurs with a comprehensive, multilayered approach combining trusted third-party data, real-time checks and detection tools. The solution is also available to ResMan Screening and TenantTech customers. ID FraudGuard helps catch potential identity fraud before it impacts revenue, safety or operations. The multilayered solution is integrated with CLEAR® and includes a high-confidence biometric identity check at key moments like touring, application, lease signing and move-in. The solution is currently available to ResMan and TenantTech customers.

Collectively, the new and enhanced solutions from Inhabit reflect the continued investment in connected technologies that help residential property operators modernize leasing, marketing, accounting, compliance and resident engagement workflows while maintaining flexibility across their existing technology ecosystems.

About Inhabit

Inhabit is a global PropTech software company serving over 5 million units in the residential and short-term rental property management industries. Our 1,500+ team members drive strategic partnerships, deliver best-in-class software solutions and services, and foster innovation and collaboration across software, payments, and insurance. Learn more at www.inhabit.com.

Media Contact:

Joshua Phillips

Inhabit

[email protected]

SOURCE Inhabit