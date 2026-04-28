ResMan by Inhabit Hosts Fifth Annual Industry Conference, ResMania

Expanded 2026 Conference Grows to Cover Insurance, Maintenance, Customer Journey, Providing Value to Leaders in the Multifamily Industry Regardless of Current Tech Stack.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ResMan® by Inhabit, a leading property management SaaS platform provider, today opens its fifth annual ResMania conference at the Renaissance in Nashville, Tennessee. ResMan and Inhabit customers, partners and industry experts will gather for three days to discuss industry trends, share operational best practices, build leadership skills and learn about new technology – including AI-enabled solutions driving real operational improvements across the industry. While focused on industry wide trends and best practices, the conference also offers opportunities for product training and showcases new and upcoming ResMan and Inhabit capabilities.

Expanded 2026 Conference Grows to Cover Insurance, Maintenance, Customer Journey - Regardless of Current Tech Stack. Post this ResMan Logo (PRNewsfoto/ResMan)

"I am excited to be expanding this year's ResMania to be of value to everyone in the multifamily industry," said Boone Atkins, EVP of the Inhabit Residential Division. "The educational tracks cover so many important topics and will give Inhabit customers a behind the scenes look at new and upcoming products."

The conference agenda is packed with more than 60 sessions delivered by nearly 80 presenters and panelists. Sessions cover a wide range of multifamily industry topics including:

Artificial Intelligence Impact, Value and Best Practices

Eviction, Fraud Detection and Screening Compliance

Detection and Screening Compliance Communication, Culture and Change Management Best Practices

Data-Driven Leasing Strategies

Affordable Housing Compliance and Regulatory Topics

Fee Transparency

Insurance Trends

Maintenance Trends and Best Practices

Branding, SEO and Digital Visibility

Budgeting and Reforecasting

Owner and Investor Relationship Management

ResMan and Inhabit product experts will also take to the stage to showcase new product innovations which are helping properties drive revenue and operate more efficiently.

New AI Powered solutions featured at ResMania:

Resident AI - an AI-powered multilingual assistant is available around the clock to handle resident inquiries, including help with maintenance issues, to speed response time, improve resident satisfaction and create efficiencies for property teams.





- an AI-powered multilingual assistant is available around the clock to handle resident inquiries, including help with maintenance issues, to speed response time, improve resident satisfaction and create efficiencies for property teams. ReportsPro AI – is ResMan's new AI-enabled agent, ROI, who uses natural language processing and cutting-edge data access technology to provide users with information and insights in real time.





– is ResMan's new AI-enabled agent, ROI, who uses natural language processing and cutting-edge data access technology to provide users with information and insights in real time. Invoice AI - an AI-powered solution that eliminates the need to manually enter invoices into ResMan. The solution receives vendor invoices, extracts the data and makes the invoice available for review and approval within ResMan.





an AI-powered solution that eliminates the need to manually enter invoices into ResMan. The solution receives vendor invoices, extracts the data and makes the invoice available for review and approval within ResMan. Leasing Assistant - an AI-powered agent managing inbound chat and voice inquiries. It uses Hybrid Intelligence – a blend of AI, automation and live human interaction – to seamlessly transition conversations to live agents when appropriate.





an AI-powered agent managing inbound chat and voice inquiries. It uses Hybrid Intelligence – a blend of AI, automation and live human interaction – to seamlessly transition conversations to live agents when appropriate. Lease File Audit – from ValenceDocs, is now AI-enabled solution, which automatically detects discrepancies between your system data and lease documents, helping recover revenue, reduce compliance risk and save staff time.





– from ValenceDocs, is now AI-enabled solution, which automatically detects discrepancies between your system data and lease documents, helping recover revenue, reduce compliance risk and save staff time. Metro AI is SiteCompli's AI-powered New York City regulatory compliance assistant helping property teams understand compliance requirements and resolve compliance violations.

Other new solutions also being shown include:

Digital Income Verification which accelerates lease approvals and helps prevent fraud before it occurs with a comprehensive, multilayered approach combining trusted third-party data, real-time checks, and fraud detection tools.





which accelerates lease approvals and helps prevent before it occurs with a comprehensive, multilayered approach combining trusted third-party data, real-time checks, and detection tools. ID FraudGuard helps catch potential identity fraud before it impacts revenue, safety or operations. The multilayered solution is integrated with CLEAR® and includes a high-confidence biometric identity check at key moments like touring, application, lease signing, and move-in.

ResMania is made possible by the generous support of our robust partner network, which allows property managers to run their business with their choice of best-of-breed technology. ResMan's partners and their solutions will be on display in the Partner Lounge and within the ROI Bar. Key sponsors include AvidXchange, Spherexx, Acutraq,ButterflyMX, DepositCloud, Doorcast, FacilGo, NetVendor, Opiniion, Pay Ready, PetScreening, RentDebt, Rex, SafeRent, SimpliVerified. A full list of sponsors can be found here.

For more details about ResMania and to view the full conference agenda, please visit the conference website. To participate in ResMania festivities remotely, follow the hashtag #ResMania2026 and LinkedIn.

ABOUT RESMAN:

ResMan by Inhabit is the preferred growth partner that drives profitability and efficiency for nearly a thousand property management companies across the U.S. ResMan delivers the property management industry's most innovative technology platform, making property investments and operations more profitable and easier to manage. ResMan's platform unlocks a new path to growth for property management companies that makes delivering consistent NOI improvement and amazing resident experiences easier than ever before. For more information, visit us at myresman.com or engage with us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT INHABIT:

Inhabit is a global PropTech software company serving the residential and short-term property management industries. Our 1,500+ team members drive strategic partnerships, deliver best-in-class software solutions and services, and foster innovation and collaboration with business leaders and industry experts across software, payment processing and insurance products. To learn more, visit Inhabit.com.

Press Contact

Josh Phillips – Inhabit

[email protected]

SOURCE Inhabit