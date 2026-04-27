Partnership enables Razz and Anyone Home customers to use Engrain to augment their fee data across lead-to-lease touchpoints

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Inhabit's ongoing commitment to providing industry leading innovation through inhouse and partnerships, Razz, the multifamily industry's premier website and digital experience platform, and Anyone Home, the residential industry's leading prospect-centric customer engagement and leasing intelligence platform, today announced a partnership with Engrain to advance fee clarity across multifamily marketing and leasing. Through the collaboration, Razz and Anyone Home will gain access to Engrain data and fee calculating technology to provide renters with an additional way to see clear pricing throughout the leasing process.

Operators face a growing challenge in managing and disclosing fees consistently across all lead channels and leasing communications. This partnership means that for properties using Engrain, all fee data will flow seamlessly into Razz-powered websites and Anyone Home's CRM, Contact Center and AI Leasing Assistant solutions — enabling consistency across these engagement channels.

Inhabit's Razz and Anyone Home Partner with Engrain to Streamline Fee Consistency for Multifamily Properties Post this

"Our goal is to provide operators efficient and scalable ways to clearly communicate all costs associated with renting in all prospective renter touchpoints," said Craig Maness, VP of leasing & marketing at Inhabit. "This partnership helps our customers bring greater fee clarity into their digital front door with Razz — and through the lead-to-lease workflows powered by Anyone Home."

"Fee transparency is now a baseline expectation in multifamily, and operators are prioritizing solutions that deliver consistency, accuracy and clarity in cost communication," said Brent Steiner, founder and CEO of Engrain.

To learn more about this exciting partnership, contact Anyone Home or Razz.

About Razz

Razz by Inhabit builds high-performing multifamily websites combining bold designs, smart technology and real partnerships. Powered by a scalable platform built for marketers, not developers, Razz-powered sites launch fast, boost SEO and accessibility, and give your team tools to save time and lease more.

About Anyone Home

Anyone Home by Inhabit helps property teams lease faster and smarter with the CRM, Leasing Assistant and Contact Center solutions that blend technology, automation, and Hybrid Intelligence (HI = Human + AI) to deliver personalized multichannel leasing experiences that reduce costs, improve conversion, and create property efficiencies.

About Inhabit

Inhabit is a global PropTech software company serving over 5 million units in the residential and short-term rental property management industries. Our 1,500+ team members drive strategic partnerships, deliver best-in-class software solutions and services, and foster innovation and collaboration across software, payments, and insurance. Learn more at www.inhabit.com.

About Engrain

Engrain's mission is to fundamentally transform the way people find, lease and manage property. A recognized leader in next-generation interactive touring technology and map-based data visualization software, Engrain's advanced integrations and technical flexibility offer solutions for any multifamily technology stack. Clients use Engrain products to engage prospects and residents, analyze and improve operating performance and increase NOI through operational efficiency. For more information, visit www.engrain.com.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Inhabit