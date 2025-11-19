Inhabitr Ranked Number 179 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Company Attributes 455% Revenue Growth to its Technology Platform

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhabitr , the world's first AI-powered, end-to-end commercial real estate (CRE) furnishing solution, today announced it ranked No. 179 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. Inhabitr grew 455% during this period.

Inhabitr Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ankur Agrawal credits the company's technology platform and proven track record with large-scale CRE projects with its 455% revenue growth. He said, "Inhabitr is on a mission to transform the FF&E procurement process. Using technology, we can bring unmatched levels of speed, efficiency, cost-savings and transparency to CRE projects — something especially important in today's constantly evolving market. We have proudly completed more than 1,000 CRE projects across the globe, serving REITs, global hospitality Brands, and independent owners, along with university housing, multi-family living and senior housing developers."

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

Inhabitr offers end-to-end FF&E procurement solutions for CRE. Using a blend of proprietary technologies and personalized service, the company streamlines the entire furnishing process, including design and sourcing, financing, procurement, manufacturing, delivery and installation.

To learn more about Inhabitr, visit www.inhabitr.ai .

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Inhabitr

Inhabitr is the world's first AI-powered, end-to-end commercial real estate (CRE) furnishing solution. Using a technology-first approach, combined with sustainable practices and tailored expertise, Inhabitr is the fastest and most reliable way to transform spaces into beautiful places.

With a proven track record of furnishing over 30,000 units, Inhabitr serves a diverse set of CRE sectors, including hospitality, student housing, multifamily, co-living, short-term rentals, senior living and offices. The company's global team includes over 150 colleagues based across eight different countries.

To learn more about Inhabitr, visit www.inhabitr.ai .

About Deloitte

*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of their legal structure.

SOURCE Inhabitr