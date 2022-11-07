Inhalation Anesthesia Global Market to Reach $1.68 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inhalation Anesthesia Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global inhalation anesthesia market is expected to grow from $1.26 billion in 2021 to $1.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The inhalation anesthesia market is expected to reach $1.68 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%.



The main product of inhalation anesthesia includes sevoflurane, desflurane, isoflurane, and nitrous oxide. Isoflurane is a general anesthetic that is inhaled and used to induce and maintain general anesthesia. It relaxes muscles and reduces pain sensitivity by modifying tissue excitability. The applications of inhalation anesthesia include induction and maintenance. The end-users of inhalation anesthesia include hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.



North America was the largest region in the inhalation anesthesia market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the inhalation anesthesia market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing geriatric population is anticipated to propel the growth of inhaled anesthetic drugs during the forecast period. The increasing geriatric population is boosting the inhalation anesthesia market as they are highly prone to degenerative diseases and chronic illnesses, which eventually leads to a rise in surgeries and therapeutics.

Moreover, the increasing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to ailments, such as cardiovascular, neurological, respiratory, and degenerative disorders, is boosting the market growth. It is usually inconvenient to administer anesthesia through an intravenous route to geriatric patients due to punctured blood vessels and issues with patient compliance. For instance, in 2020, according to a United Nations report, the share of the population aged 65 years or over is expected to increase from 9.3% in 2020 to around 16.0% in 2050. Therefore, the increasing geriatric population is expected to boost demand for inhalation anesthesia during the forecast period.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the inhalation anesthesia market. Many companies operating in inhalation anesthesia are developing new products or new technologies to meet industry demands and strengthen the market position across the globe.

For instance, in April 2020, Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc, a UK-based manufacturer of non-branded generic and in-licensed pharmaceutical products launched Vecuronium Bromide for Injection, 10mg. Vecuronium Bromide for Injection is used as an adjunct to general anesthesia to help with endotracheal intubation and to relax skeletal muscles during surgery or mechanical ventilation.



In January 2022, Dechra Pharmaceuticals UK-based specialist veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business acquired Isoflurane USP Inhalant Anesthetic and Sevoflurane USP Inhalant Anesthetic from Halocarbon Life Sciences for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Isoflurane and Sevoflurane come as an addition to Dechra's pharmaceutical companion animal portfolio Dechra's companion animal portfolio, focusing on endocrinology, anesthesia, fluid therapy, dermatology, ophthalmology, pain management, joint health support, and dental care. Halocarbon Life Sciences is a US-based leader in the supply of isoflurane and sevoflurane inhalation anesthetic products for human and veterinary applications.





Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Product: Sevoflurane; Desflurane; Isoflurane; Nitrous Oxide

2) By Application: Induction; Maintenance

3) By End User: Hospitals; Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Inhalation Anesthesia Market Characteristics



3. Inhalation Anesthesia Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Inhalation Anesthesia



5. Inhalation Anesthesia Market Size And Growth



6. Inhalation Anesthesia Market Segmentation

7. Inhalation Anesthesia Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Inhalation Anesthesia Market



9. China Inhalation Anesthesia Market



10. India Inhalation Anesthesia Market



11. Japan Inhalation Anesthesia Market



12. Australia Inhalation Anesthesia Market



13. Indonesia Inhalation Anesthesia Market



14. South Korea Inhalation Anesthesia Market



15. Western Europe Inhalation Anesthesia Market

16. UK Inhalation Anesthesia Market



17. Germany Inhalation Anesthesia Market



18. France Inhalation Anesthesia Market



19. Eastern Europe Inhalation Anesthesia Market



20. Russia Inhalation Anesthesia Market



21. North America Inhalation Anesthesia Market



22. USA Inhalation Anesthesia Market



23. South America Inhalation Anesthesia Market



24. Brazil Inhalation Anesthesia Market



25. Middle East Inhalation Anesthesia Market



26. Africa Inhalation Anesthesia Market



27. Inhalation Anesthesia Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Inhalation Anesthesia Market



29. Inhalation Anesthesia Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Abbvie Inc.

Baxter International Inc

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Halocarbon Products Corporation

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vb9ahj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets