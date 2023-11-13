Inhalation Anesthesia Market size to grow by USD 298.36 million from 2023-2028, North America to account for 42% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The inhalation anesthesia market size is expected to grow by USD 298.36 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented based on Product (Sevoflurane, Desflurane, Isoflurane, and Others), Application (Maintenance and Induction), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Inhalation Anesthesia Market 2024-2028
North America will contribute 42% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Surgical procedures are gaining demand as a part of the treatment procedure. The rising incidence of COVID-19, increasing adoption of advanced technologies, improved healthcare infrastructure, rising geriatric population, and the presence of prominent vendors drive the market growth during the forecast period. According to the National Cancer Institute, in 2020, 1,806,590 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the US, and 606,520 people lost their lives to the disease. 

AbbVie Inc., Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Halocarbon Life Sciences LLC., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Lunan Pharmaceutical Group, Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Senko Medical Instrument Mfg. Co. Ltd.

AbbVie Inc. - The company offers inhalation anesthesia such as Ultane which is used for induction and maintenance of general anesthesia during surgical procedures.

Inhalation Anesthesia Market: Segmentation Analysis

The sevoflurane segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing geriatric population as the geriatric population undergoes minor surgical procedures like dental more often drive the segment growth.

Inhalation Anesthesia Market: Driver & Trend:

  • Rising prevalence of cancer
  • Rising elderly population
  • Adoption of unique marketing strategies by vendors

Cancer has become much more common and according to the National Cancer Institute, there were approximately 17 million cancer survivors in the US in 2020, and it is expected to reach 22.2 million by 2030. The increasing frequency of cancer will drive the global inhalation anesthesia market to grow. This is because inhalation anesthesia is often used for surgical operations to treat cancer.

Strategic alliances among market vendors are a key trend in the inhalation anesthesia market.

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

