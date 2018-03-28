Inhale B12 With BioVape: The World's First Free-Form Delivery System Synthesizing Bioavailable Vitamins in the Form of Aromatherapy Launches Q1 2018

FAIRFIELD, N.J., March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVape, the world's first free-form delivery system synthesizing bioavailable vitamins in the form of aromatherapy, will launch its vitamin inhalation delivery device in Q1 2018, starting with B12, a valuable nutrient that helps keep the body's nerve and blood cells healthy and helps make DNA.

BioVape is revolutionizing the way athletes, vape gods, and vegans receive vitamins. Rich with vitamin B12, BioVape's B12 pen delivers tremendous value in a portable, ergonomic, and delicious vape device.

"Our mission with BioVape is to be the first company to ever combine three multi-billion dollar industries together – vitamins (nutraceuticals), vaping/smoking and aromatherapy," said BioVape President Murtaza "Mo" Khawaja.

Khawaja says B12 is the perfect vitamin for inhalation. Our bodies only require a small amount of B12 daily, so 10-12 puffs a day is all that's required to reap the benefits. "BioVape combines science and technology with the venerable practices of the past: aromatherapy," Khawaja said. "Utilizing essential oil vitamin vapor, the BioVape device creates pure vapor (similar and analogous to steam in a hot shower)."

The BioVape vapor is generated from vegetable glycerin USP (100% Kosher), deionized water, organic fruit flavor extracts, vitamins and inherently their essential oils. "BioVape combines science, technology and aromatherapy in one device. Once BioVape is activated, users will notice an improved sense of wellness air (the output of the BioVape), which can be considered as 'enhanced air.' There is no smoke and no calories in this 'enhanced air.' It is pure water vapor similar to water vapor in the air when taking a hot shower. The water vapor is created by subtlety heating the organic waters in each vitamin diffuser stick which creates a refreshing pure vitamin vapor. BioVape formulas are heat stable because they are heat derived in a steam distillation process."

BioVape is 100 percent food grade, has no caffeine, no nicotine, no tobacco, no calories and is vegan-friendly and RoHS compliant (Restriction of Hazardous Substances). Beautifully packaged, BioVape is disposable and comes in citrus flavor. BioVape formulas are made and filled in the United States at cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-compliant labs. Its Amazon page can be found here: https://www.amazon.com/BioVape-Vitamin-B12-Energy-Vegan-Friendly/dp/B0797ZLRTC/ref=sr_1_1_a_it?ie=UTF8&qid=1522097615&sr=8-1&keywords=biovape

"BioVape is a first-of-its-kind product and we are creating our own market again," said Mustafa Khawaja, BioVape CEO. "We believe in producing the absolute best products backed by science, driven by research and sustained through results. It's what Mo and I did with Sparta Nutrition and we are changing the game again with BioVape. Like we say with Sparta, gone are the days of mediocrity – it's a new age of innovation. BioVape will be just as innovative when it comes to vitamin delivery and aromatherapy."

Since launching in February 2016, Sparta Nutrition has grown 6,500 percent to become one of the fastest-growing brands in the health and fitness industry and is a global leader in nutritional supplements. Sparta's expansive product range of top-rated nutraceuticals is currently distributed to more than 50 countries around the world.

Just as they did with Sparta Nutrition, the Khawaja brothers are creating their own market. "The target market is uncapped. We are looking to tap into people looking for healthy alternatives to smoking/vaping, health enthusiasts and individuals that are looking for a unique way to get vitamins in the most bioavailable form … in a relaxing manner," Mo says. Bioavailability (BA), which varies from person to person, is the degree and rate at which a substance is absorbed into the body's circulatory system by a route other than intravenous (100 percent BA). BA is an essential measurement tool since it determines the correct dosage for non-intravenous administration.

About the Khawaja Brothers

The elder Khawaja, Mustafa, started his first business at 18 at the urging of his father who was spending a fortune on monthly supplements for his young fitness enthusiast. The first-time entrepreneur and his younger brother Mo, then a high school freshman, opened their first nutritional supplement retail store in their small town in northern New Jersey. What started as a summer job for Mo quickly turned into a full-time job. He was going to school during the day and working at the store with Mustafa after school and on the weekends. One store grew to more retail stores, e-commerce sites, vape stores and real estate. This year the brothers Khawaja, who are still in their 20s, are delving into commercial real estate and will launch both BioVape and Best Seasoning, a seasoning company that features macro-friendly, paleo-friendly and vegan-friendly seasonings in fun and satiating flavors like taco, chocolate donut, spicy and garlic lovers.

"At the most fundamental level, our entrepreneurship comes from our family. Our parents came to this country with absolutely nothing but the drive and vision to provide the best for their children. Although our father never started a business, he always talked about the opportunities here and as children, this sparked the initial fire in our minds. We've never taken anything for granted and their struggles have ignited an eternal fire for us to honor their sacrifices to become the best in every given aspect," Mo says. "Mustafa and I have a very centralized concept in our entrepreneurial vision: We invest in what we believe in and that doesn't just stop at putting money into something; once we believe in something, the whole project (A-Z) becomes a part of our lives and we live, breathe and eat it to nurture the venture into a success."

About BioVape

Inhale your vitamins. BioVape's vitamin inhalation delivery device for vitamin B12 launches in Q1 2018. BioVape's vision combines three multi-billion dollar industries together – vitamins, vaping and aromatherapy. Beautifully packaged, BioVape is disposable and comes in citrus flavor. BioVape is 100 percent food grade, has no caffeine, no nicotine, no tobacco, no calories and is vegan-friendly and RoHS compliant. BioVape formulas are made and filled in the United States at cGMP FDA-compliant labs.

BioVape devices are not smoking cessation products and have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration, nor are they "dietary supplements." Ultimately, BioVape is purposed and poised as aromatherapy. Vitamin B12 can interact or interfere with medicines that you take, and in some cases, medicines can lower vitamin B12 levels in the body. Tell your doctor, pharmacist and other healthcare providers about any dietary supplements and medicines you take. They can tell you if those dietary supplements might interact or interfere with your prescription or over-the-counter medicines or if the medicines might interfere with how your body absorbs, uses or breaks down nutrients. People should get most of their nutrients from food, advises the federal government's Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Foods contain vitamins, minerals, dietary fiber and other substances that benefit health. In some cases, fortified foods and dietary supplements may provide nutrients that otherwise may be consumed in less-than-recommended amounts. For more information about building a healthy diet, refer to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's MyPlate.

