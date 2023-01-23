Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery System Market to Surpass US$ 497.4 Million by 2031, as per Transparency Market Research, Inc. Study

Significant inhaled nitric oxide delivery system market prospects are brought about by technological developments in inhaled nitric oxide delivery systems, such as the creation of portable, user-friendly devices that can provide patients with accurate inhaled nitric oxide (INO) concentrations.

Rise in respiratory disorders throughout the world is driving the inhaled nitric oxide delivery system market growth. Demand for cutting-edge medical treatments is projected to increase in the coming years due to occurrence of respiratory disorders among the geriatric population across the globe, which is likely to eventually contribute to market expansion.

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global inhaled nitric oxide delivery system market was valued at US$ 299.0 Mn in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031, according to the TMR research report.

Asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are the two respiratory disorders that are treated using inhaled nitric oxide. It acts by widening the pulmonary blood veins, which could enhance breathing efficiency. A compact, portable device that produces and delivers an exact concentration of INO to a patient via a nasal cannula or face mask makes up an inhaled nitric oxide delivery system.

The prevalence of PPHN and other respiratory ailments is likely to rise, and technical developments in INO delivery systems are projected to expedite market expansion.

Patients suffering from severe respiratory distress induced by COVID-19 have been treated with inhaled nitric oxide delivery devices. INO has demonstrated the efficacy in enhancing oxygenation and lowering pulmonary inflammation, which may help lessen the severity of COVID-19 and enhance patient outcomes. In the next few years, it is anticipated that rising INO system acceptance as an effective noninvasive treatment alternative, rising INO therapy awareness, and a supportive regulatory environment would boost inhaled nitric oxide delivery system market value globally.

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery System Market: Growth Drivers

Babies and kids with hypoxemic respiratory failure can be treated with inhaled nitric oxide. Lack of oxygen in the blood leads to this condition. Pneumonia, asthma, and bronchiolitis are a few examples of such conditions. INO increases the quantity of oxygen given to the body's tissues by relaxing the muscle in the walls of the blood vessels in the lungs, which frees up blood flow. Thus, it is preferred by the healthcare sector.

Pediatric patients are more likely to experience hypoxemic respiratory failure due to variables such as infections, pollution, and chronic diseases. Children and babies with hypoxemic respiratory failure can benefit from the INO delivery system. In the next years, these factors are expected to increase the inhaled nitric oxide delivery system market share.

Inhaled nitric oxide (INO) delivery systems may expand with the rise in demand for noninvasive therapies as they are largely preferred by the individuals. Patients and healthcare professionals may choose noninvasive therapies since they are well-tolerated and have fewer negative impacts. Noninvasive therapies such as INO may raise the demand for nitric oxide delivery systems. The elderly population are more susceptible to respiratory problems and may be sensitive to intrusive treatments; hence, noninvasive therapy is more popular. This drives the inhaled nitric oxide delivery system market.

Request to Sample PDF of this Strategic Report (Use Corporate Mail ID for Top Priority): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85332

Key Findings of Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery System Market Report

In 2021, hypoxemic respiratory failure therapy dominated the global inhaled nitric oxide delivery system market in terms of application. Hypoxemic respiratory failure patients incorporate INO administration systems to improve oxygenation. The rise in number of patients with hypoxemic respiratory failure may boost the market growth during the forecast period.

In terms of end-user, the hospitals segment dominated the global market. Patients prefer to visit hospitals for treatment of respiratory disorders due to the availability of advanced treatment facilities and skilled professionals in these settings. Thus, inhaled nitric oxide delivery system demand has shown significant rise from this segment.

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery System Market: Regional Dynamics

North America is expected to lead the global market as respiratory disorders such as asthma and COPD are highly prevalent in the region. The rise in healthcare expenditures is also expected to escalate regional sales.

is expected to lead the global market as respiratory disorders such as asthma and COPD are highly prevalent in the region. The rise in healthcare expenditures is also expected to escalate regional sales. Europe is anticipated to be the fastest growing inhaled nitric oxide delivery market. The market is driven by advances in inhaled nitric oxide delivery devices, improved patient outcomes, and awareness about therapy.

is anticipated to be the fastest growing inhaled nitric oxide delivery market. The market is driven by advances in inhaled nitric oxide delivery devices, improved patient outcomes, and awareness about therapy. Asia Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunity to the global market as a result of the technological innovations in INO delivery systems and treatment procedures across the region.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85332<ype=S

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery System Market: Competitive Landscape

Market players invest extensively in R&D to create new treatments. Continuous research encourages new product development. Players are strengthening their market positions through mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships which leads to market expansion.

Key players operating in the market are

VERO Biotech,

Bellerophon Therapeutics

Linde plc, Beyond Air,

Mallinckrodt , Santair AE, Inc.

, Santair AE, Inc. Circassia Pharmaceuticals

International Biomedical.

Air Liquide Healthcare

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery System Market: Segmentation

Type

Pediatric



Adult

Application

Hypoxemic Respiratory Failure Treatment



Acute Vasoreactivity Testing



Pulmonary hypertension (PH) Treatment



Others

End-user

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Others

Regions

North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=85332

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Catheter-related Bloodstream Infections Market Growth Share from 2022 - 2031

Breathing Circuits Industry Growth from 2022 - 2031

Reusable Resuscitators Market Growth Report 2022 - 2031

China Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Size, Share | Industry Report, 2022-2031

Multiparametric In-vitro Cardiotoxicity Testing Market Size & Share Report, 2022 - 2031

Oral Thin Films Market Size, Share | Industry Report, 2022-2031

Consumer Genomics Market Size & Share Report, 2022-2032

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research